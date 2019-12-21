High Court orders minister to explain why no deposit for large plastic bottles

The High Court of Justice ordered the Environmental Protection Ministry to provide a response for why it has not required a deposit for large plastic bottles.

The court gave Minister Ze’ev Elkin until June 2020 to respond why the bottle deposit law, which requires consumers to pay a NIS 0.30 ($0.09) deposit on plastic containers, doesn’t apply to bottles above 1.5 liters.

The law currently applies to plastic containers that are between 100 milliliters and 1.5 liters in size.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Wednesday’s ruling, which also asks Elkin to explain why he didn’t raise the issue with the Knesset Economics Committee, was in response to a petition filed by Adam Teva V’Din, an environmentalist group.

“The High Court of Justice today placed a warning sign before the environmental protection minister. The decision is an indication of the illegal conduct of Minister Elkin, who has surrendered to the pressures of the beverage companies,” Amit Bracha, the group’s director, said in a statement.

Bracha also accused Elkin of taking advantage of Israel’s three elections in the past year, including an upcoming vote on March 2, to avoid a decision on the matter.

“The conditional order [of the court] is for an action the Environmental Protection Ministry is required to do anyways and will do immediately after the Knesset is appointed,” the ministry was quoted saying by Globes newspaper in response.