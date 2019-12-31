Hours before deadline, Netanyahu extends term of ambassador to UN

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday extended the tenure of Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon until May, his spokesperson confirmed, hours before his term was set to end.

Danon was appointed United Nations ambassador in 2015 for a three-year stint in Turtle Bay, but has since had his term lengthened numerous times.

The latest extensions come amid Israel’s ongoing political deadlock, with the country lacking a fully functioning government since the first of three rounds of elections was called over a year ago. The upcoming elections will be held March 2.

Netanyahu’s decision to again extend Danon’s term comes hours after numerous Hebrew media outlets reported that he would not prolong Danon’s tenure and instead look to tap someone else for the post.

A potential candidate mentioned in the reports was Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, who in August turned down an offer from the premier to be UN ambassador.

The UN posting is often seen as a mission impossible job in a hostile environment, where Israel is constantly attacked diplomatically. The job has in the past been held by Netanyahu, who represented Israel at the world body from 1984 to 1988, before being elected to the Knesset that year and later becoming prime minister in 1996.

Seen as a hawk, Danon stepped into the job in 2015 under a cloud of questions about his qualifications and ability to properly represent Israel, given his hardline politics and previous rejection of the peace process.