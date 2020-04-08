IDF confirms temporary outpost set up for hilltop youth quarantine violators

The army has built a temporary outpost in the West Bank for a group of 20 far-right extremists who violated the government’s coronavirus guidelines and shattered the windows of a bus taking them to a quarantine hotel, the military confirmed Wednesday.

Photos taken at the site on Wednesday showed that the outpost includes a large tent where the so-called hilltop youth sleep together, a Beit Midrash tent for religious study, a tent for the teens to prepare food, showers, out-houses and a generator.

The IDF confirmed that it had established the compound and was providing protection to the far-right activists, but declined to comment further.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Tuesday, an army spokeswoman said the site was only a temporary solution.

הבידוד הטוב ביותר סטייל נוער הגבעות. pic.twitter.com/GYPzlRou6M — חסידות הציידים הקדושים???? (@tzayadim) April 8, 2020

The 20 teens were transferred to the site in Metzoke Dragot, near the Dead Sea on Monday night and have been allowed to lodge all together, in violation of the government’s coronavirus guidelines, which require those who come in contact with confirmed carriers to isolate on their own.

The group, from the Givat Ronen outpost in the northern West Bank, had initially been taken to a Jerusalem hotel on Monday morning after one of their peers tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to the 20 other inhabitants of the outpost, the teen forced the IDF’s Central Command head Nadav Padan into quarantine.

When the group arrived at the state-run Jerusalem hotel, they were told that each of them would be required to stay in separate rooms like all other guests. When they refused, police decided to bus them to an alternative site in the south.

One of the far-right activists filmed another on the bus saying they had not been told where they were being taken, and were concerned that their destination might be a detention center run by the Shin Bet internal security service.

20 נערי הגבעות נשלחו למתקן מעצר בדרום, אבל באמצע הדרך הוחזרו לירושלים.

בזמן הנסיעה הם ניפצו את חלונות הטיולית. הצליחו לברוח אבל נלכדו תוך זמן קצר בידי כוחות יס"מ שליוו את הנסיעה https://t.co/OM6mf0pMac pic.twitter.com/aUKVutSuMk — Carmel Dangor (@carmeldangor) April 6, 2020

The hilltop youth subsequently wreaked havoc on the bus, shattering most of the windows. Several of the far-right activists managed to flee, but were apprehended by Border Police.

Police said an investigation would be opened against the teens over the bus vandalism.