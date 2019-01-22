IDF officer lightly hurt by gunfire, Gazan killed as border heats up

A Palestinian sniper opened fire at a group of IDF soldiers during a riot along the Gaza border Tuesday, hitting the helmet of an officer and lightly injuring him, in the second shooting attack of the day, the army said.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces targeted an observation post belonging to the Hamas terror group in eastern Gaza, the army said.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, one person was killed in the strike on the terror group’s position and two others were injured, one of them seriously.

The riot occurred in southern Gaza, across from the Israeli community of Kibbutz Kissufim. The military said rioters threw rocks at IDF soldiers on the other side of the security fence.

During the clashes, a sniper opened fire at the troops.

“A bullet struck the helmet of an IDF officer who was stationed at the scene,” the army said.

Initially, the IDF said it was not clear if the officer had been injured by gunfire or by a rocks.

In addition, five Palestinians also approached the border during the riot. Two of them breached the security fence and entered Israeli territory before quickly running back into the Strip.

The IDF retaliated to the riot by targeting the Hamas post near the border.

The man who was killed was identified as 24-year-old Mahmoud Abed al-Nabahin by the Gaza health ministry. It was not immediately clear if he was affiliated with the terror group.

Earlier in the day, shots were fired at Israeli troops on the border of the northern Gaza Strip, similarly prompting the Israeli military to destroy a nearby Hamas post, the army said.

No troops were harmed in the shooting attack.

The Israeli military did not indicate who it believed fired the shots. The Hamas post in northern Gaza was targeted because, as a rule, the IDF holds the terror group responsible for all violence emanating from the Gaza Strip, after it seized control of the enclave in 2007 by ousting the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority.

Tuesday’s exchanges came as Qatar prepares to transfer $15 million in payouts to Hamas civil servants in the Gaza Strip, the third such installment for the terror group to be approved by the Israeli government. The funds were expected to be transferred later this week, after they were initially stalled by Israel in response to a flareup in cross-border violence, a Qatari diplomat said on Sunday.

Qatar’s envoy to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Mohammed al-Emadi, told Reuters the latest cash transfer was due to reach the Palestinian territory by Wednesday.

Since March, Palestinians have been holding regular protests on the border. Israel has accused Gaza’s Hamas rulers of using the demonstrations as a cover for attacks on troops and attempts to breach the security fence.

Israel has demanded an end to the violent demonstrations along the border in any ceasefire agreement.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.