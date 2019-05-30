IDF reveals ‘longest, most significant’ Hezbollah tunnel on northern border

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday revealed a cross-border Hezbollah tunnel discovered running into Israeli territory from Lebanon during this past winter’s Operation Northern Shield, saying it was “the longest and most significant” subterranean passage found yet.

The army said the tunnel was dug to a depth of 80 meters (260 feet), was a kilometer long and penetrated 77 meters (250 feet) into Israeli territory. It began close to the Lebanese village of Ramiya, the IDF said, with an exit close to the Israeli villages of Shtula and Zarit.

The IDF said the tunnel was equipped with infrastructure for electricity, ventilation and communications systems, and that the passage would have taken years to complete.

The passage will be sealed off and destroyed in the coming days.

The defense establishment believes that the tunnel was built with the specific purpose of allowing Hezbollah terrorists to stage an infiltration attack on military and civilian targets in northern Israel, Channel 13 news reported.

According to a IDF senior officer, approximately seven years ago, Hezbollah created a special forces unit — known as the Radwan Unit — specifically tasked with crossing into Israel and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible both for the sake of the destruction itself and for the “symbolism” of having troops carry out attacks inside Israel.

The IDF emphasized that the tunnel revealed on Wednesday was discovered as a result of an advanced technological operation by the IDF rather than residents’ complaints of underground digging noises in the area.

As far back as 2014, residents of northern towns raised the alarm regarding the possibility of Hezbollah tunneling below the border to carry out attacks, after an extensive series of underground passages dug by the Hamas terror group were discovered under the Gaza border in the south.

In December, Israel accused Hezbollah of digging cross-border tunnels into its territory from southern Lebanon and launched Operation Northern Shield to destroy them.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah had planned to use the tunnels to kidnap or kill civilians or soldiers, and to seize a slice of Israeli territory in the event of any hostilities.

On Monday, Lebanese media reported Israeli aircraft struck and destroyed a spying device in Lebanese territory. Earlier in the day the Israeli military clashed with some 15 Lebanese nationals along the northern border, firing tear gas and stun grenades at them, after two men scaled the border fence and attempted to damage it, the army said.

Israel has fought two wars in Lebanon, one in 1982 against Palestinian terrorist groups, and another in 2006 against the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist militia, as well as a number of smaller operations.

Though seen as volatile, the border has not seen significant fighting since the end of the 2006 war.

Last month, the commander of the IDF’s Ground Forces said Hezbollah was still planning to carry out a surprise invasion of northern Israel despite the recent anti-tunnel operation.

Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick told the Ynet news site the Iran-backed militia “still has plans to invade the Galilee.”

Strick, who was tapped to lead the Ground Forces in February amid criticism that Israeli troops were not prepared for war, said the IDF “of course won’t allow that to happen.”

Strick also voiced support for declaring war on Lebanon. “In the next war, it would be a mistake for us to distinguish between the state of Lebanon and Hezbollah, since Hezbollah is a political actor and part of the government,” he said.

In such a conflict, “if it were up to me, I would recommend declaring war on Lebanon and Hezbollah,” he said. “I have no doubt what the outcome will be… It will be a decisive victory.”