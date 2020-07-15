Ilhan Omar snags Pelosi endorsement, but falls behind in fundraising

WASHINGTON (JTA) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has lent her considerable political weight to the reelection bid of Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has faced allegations of invoking anti-Semitism.

Meanwhile, an opponent in the Democrat primary who has attracted the support of pro-Israel givers nationwide has outraised Omar by millions of dollars.

“Ilhan is a valued and important Member of our Caucus,” Pelosi said Tuesday in a statement. “In her first term, Ilhan has already established herself as a leader on a host of issues — from child nutrition to housing to US-Africa relations.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Pelosi was among Democrats in 2019 who joined in criticizing Omar for a number of statements about pro-Israel influence that were seen as anti-Semitic. Omar apologized for some but not all of the statements.

Antone Melton-Meaux, one of four Democrats challenging Omar in the August 11 primary for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, has fundraised nationally in part by rebuking Omar for her stances on Israel, including support for boycotts of the Jewish state.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Tuesday that Melton-Meaux had raised $3.2 million in the last quarter while Omar had brought in $472,000.

The newspaper said he attracted money from pro-Israel groups like nonpartisan NORPAC, which held a virtual fundraiser for Melton-Meaux in May.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.