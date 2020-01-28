In rare public criticism, Hamas official says group botched bid to court West

A mid-level Hamas official recently spoke out against the terror group in a rare public criticism, arguing a policy document it issued almost over two years ago seeking to broadcast a more moderate image, failed to open doors to the West.

Ahmad Yousif, who was an adviser to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh when he served as Palestinian Authority prime minister, is considered to be a moderate figure in the terror group.

In May 2017, Hamas published a document declaring that its fight was not against Jews but rather Zionists; it also called for the “full and complete liberation of Palestine from the river to the sea,” but described the establishment of a Palestinian state along 1967 borders, with the return of refugees to Israel, to be “a formula of national consensus.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Yousif contended that the Hamas policy document came out “late” and that “no one paid attention to it.”

“The changes were big,” Yousif told the Independent Arabia news site in an interview published last week, referring to the document.

“But the West did not deal with it. The reason is Hamas itself — because it was late in announcing it,” he said, stating it should have been published in 2006, when Hamas briefly led the PA government, rather than 2017.

The document was partially seen as an attempt by Hamas to make inroads with the Western world as well as distance itself from its controversial 1988 charter, which refers to Hamas’s “struggle against the Jews” and calls for the elimination of Israel.

While Hamas has recently stepped up its communications with the United Nations regarding informal ceasefire understandings with Israel, it has not made major headway in publicly developing ties with Western countries.

Yousif said that Hamas officials have held meetings with European officials behind closed doors, but the latter has said that appearing openly with the terror group will cause them “embarrassment.”

The US, Israel and a number of other Western countries have classified Hamas as a terror group.

Yousif added that Hamas’s “political rhetoric is still weak and many of its leaders are not skilled at dealing with the West.”

“The movement bears responsibility for that because it did not put the appropriate person in [the appropriate] place,” he said.

Since the publication of the policy document, Hamas officials have not backed away from praising deadly attacks against Israelis, which have been condemned by Western government officials. They also have continued to vow to not recognize Israel’s existence or accept signed agreements between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Yousif also said that he had put forward a proposal to create a “a religion-based federation on Palestine’s land that includes all of its beings as a model for coexistence, but it was rejected.”

“If [Hamas] spoke to the West in this way, it would have achieved great ends,” he said.

Yousif’s comments published in the Independent Arabia did not state what specifically he believes a religion-based federation would entail.