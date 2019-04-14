Iran summons French ambassador over colleague’s tweet

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported Sunday that the country’s foreign ministry has summoned France’s ambassador to Tehran over remarks made on Twitter by his colleague in Washington.

Ambassador Philippe Thiebaud was asked to explain why French Ambassador to the US Gerard Araud had tweeted that “sanctions could be reimposed” on Iran once the 2015 nuclear deal expires after 10 years.

Araud said Saturday that because “Russia is providing enriched uranium” to Iran, Tehran should not need to be “massively enriching uranium after the JCPOA,” using the acronym for the nuclear deal signed with world powers, including France.

ISNA reported that Iran’s foreign ministry called Araud’s remarks “unacceptable” and in “open violation” of the nuclear deal.

Under the nuclear deal, Iran capped its uranium enrichment activities in return for ending sanctions.