Iran animation shows killing of Soleimani, Tehran’s ‘harsh revenge’ on US base

An Iranian animation video aired by the Fars news agency and titled “harsh revenge” depicts the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and the subsequent Iranian missile attack on a US airbase in Iraq.

The clip, aired on February 11, shows Soleimani arriving at Baghdad International Airport and driving out in a car moments before his assassination in an American drone strike in early January.

Set to melodramatic music, it depicts a stoic Soleimani closing his eyes moments before his vehicle is struck by three missiles, seemingly accepting his fate.

The video then goes on to portray mass demonstrations in Iran in honor of Soleimani, who was commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force.

Iranian troops are then seen planning their revenge, with missiles launched at US forces at the Ayn al-Asad airbase in Iraq and destroying buildings as soldiers flee. One missile destroys a drone in a hangar — seemingly the same one used to take out Soleimani.

The US initially said no troops were in the Iranian strike, though it has since reported that over 100 soldiers were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries. The majority have returned to duty.

The video ends with the voice of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei saying America received “a slap” and that the US’s “corrupting presence in the region must come to an end.”

الإنتقام الصعب | الفيلم الرسوم الإيراني في ذكرى أربعينية

الشهيد قاسم سليماني انتقام سخت | فیلم انیمیشن ایرانی به مناسبت چهلمین روز شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی سلیمانین pic.twitter.com/vUFl0sY9Xa — Hitham (@Hitham42834934) February 11, 2020

The video was made available with an English translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

After Soleimani’s killing, Fars aired another video which dramatized a fictional attack on the White House in revenge for Soleimani’s death, and depicted the deaths of US President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the hands of an Iranian hit squad.

Although some Iranian officials have threatened that more attacks will follow, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted after the barrage that the country had “concluded proportionate measures in self-defense.”