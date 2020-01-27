Israeli dad in China documents life under quarantine in coronavirus epicenter

JTA — Like many parents do when their young children are under the weather, Ofer Dekel measures his boy’s temperature frequently.

But in Dekel’s case, his concern for his son Liam is exacerbated by living at the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic: Wuhan, China.

Dekel, a 56-year-old businessman originally from Haifa, has lived in Wuhan for many years with his Chinese wife, Nana, who is the mother of his two youngest children, both of whom are under 10.

Authorities have placed the city under lockdown to stop the virus’s spread. Anyone whose temperature rises above 99.32 degrees Fahrenheit is sent to large quarantine centers.

On Friday morning, Liam’s temperature rose to close to 99 degrees.

“I will do whatever I can so that we spend this Shabbat together at home,” Dekel wrote on Facebook.

Dekel has been writing on the social media site in Hebrew several times a day about the situation, giving an intimate view, complete with videos and photographs, of how his Chinese-Israeli family is coping. He worries about Liam’s temperature, isolation, caring for his lonely neighbors and friends and securing supplies with minimal interaction with the outside world.

“We just heard the decision was changed: There won’t be house inspections so as to not risk transmitting the virus. We’re required to report daily if anyone’s temperature raises above 37.4 °C [99.32 °F]. That pressure’s off,” he wrote Friday. His followers responded with hundreds of tips on how to keep the boy’s temperature down.

Earlier this week, Dekel wrote about running a high fever himself and his worry that he had contracted the virus. The fever eventually broke, appearing to be nothing more serious than a common flu.

יום 15 למצור. לפעמים, בשעות הנמתחות בימים שמתחברים זה לזה בלי שאנחנו יכולים לצאת מהבית, אני חושב על הספר שאכתוב כשכל זה ייגמר. פרק אחד יוקדש לניסים. נס הבמבה יהיה בו כי הוא נס חמוד, אבל יהיו גם ניסים יותר רציניים וקריטיים. למשל נס המסכה שקרה אתמול. ננה ניקתה ארון קטן ומצאה מסיכה ומשקפיים. היא אפילו לא זכרה שקנתה אותם מתישהו כי חשבה שאולי זה יעזור לה להגן על הפנים שלה בזמן הבישול. אין לי מושג מה זה אומר. גם היא כבר לא ממש זוכרת על מה היא חשבה, אבל היום זה נס. כי בזכות המסכה והמשקפיים הטובים האלה ננה תוכל לצאת החוצה ולהצטייד במזון. לא שצריך לדאוג לנו שאנחנו ברעב, אבל בכל זאת המזון הולך ואוזל וחייבים לצאת החוצה כדי לקנות. אין משלוחי מזון בעיר. ננה היא אלופה. היא תצא מכוסה ומוגנת ותמצא איפה לקנות. אולי כשהיא תחזור יהיה נס חדש לכתוב עליו. פורסם על ידי ‏עופר סין‏ ב- יום רביעי, 5 בפברואר 2020

As of Friday, Chinese government figures showed the virus had killed at least 636 people and infected at least 31,161, and many believe those official statistics are far from complete, The New York Times reported. The fatality rate for Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, as a whole was 2.8 percent as of Thursday.

The scare has prompted several major airlines, including KLM and Air France, to suspend flights to all of China, affecting trade. The virus has spread to other countries in Asia and beyond.

Israel’s Health Ministry said Friday that travelers returning to Israel from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Macau who have a fever, coughing or any other respiratory symptoms must seek medical help and go for testing. In addition, anyone who has been in close contact with an individual confirmed to have the virus must also go for testing.

People with a fever in Wuhan are now moved to an observation center, where health ministry personnel determine who has the virus and who has an unrelated fever and can be discharged.

“The problem is that in the observation facility, one is surrounded by hundreds of sick people, some of them are bound to be infected with the virus,” Dekel wrote. “I can’t imagine seeing my boy transferred to such a facility.”

Dekel’s family has been required to stay indoors for the past 16 days, and have had only a few brief opportunities to go outside to stock up on food. On Thursday, Dekel wrote humorously about the “miracles” that his family is blessed with while inside. One was the “Bamba miracle” — the discovery of a forgotten bag of the popular Israeli peanut-flavored corn snack.

Another was what Dekel called “the mask miracle.”

“Nana cleaned the closets and found a surgeons mask and goggles that she forgot she’d even bought, at the time to protect her face while cooking,” he wrote. “Thanks to that mask, Nana can go outside and stock up on food. We’re not hungry here but food is running out and we need to buy. There are no home deliveries. Nana will be able to come out protected and bring back food.”

Tensions are beginning to form around Dekel’s vegetarianism, which is a challenge because it means he can’t eat canned meat.

In one passage about this, Dekel wrote:

“‘You’re causing food problems,’ Nana says tiredly before we turn in. ‘All the yummy food is for you because you don’t eat meat. Vegetables are as rare as diamonds now, and you get to have 80% of the diamonds.’”

Last week, residents organized a solidarity action in which millions of people stood near their shut glass windows in the evening, and chanted: “Wuhan jia yu,” which translates to “Go, Wuhan, go,” Dekel wrote.

The gesture, which thundered through the city’s deserted streets and into its residents’ homes, moved him to tears, he wrote.

בערך ב-17:00 אתמול התחילו לעבור מסרים. תושבי ווהאן הנצורים מפחד הווירוס העבירו הודעות מוויצאט לוויצאט (הוואטצאפ הסיני) שבשעה 20:00 כולם ייעמדו ליד החלונות שלהם בבתים וישירו Wuhan jia you בקריאות חזקות וקצובות. "ווהאן ג'יא יו" זאת קריאת עידוד סינית שאפשר לתרגם אותה למשהו כמו "יאללה ביתר" או בזכות שאני חיפאי ל"היידה חיפה" בימים שהיה כדורגל נפלא בעירי האהובה חיפה."באמת כולם יעמדו בחלונות וישירו?", אני שואל את הסינית. היא מסתכלת עליי במבט מופתע "אנחנו חזקים, זה בטוח יקרה", והולכת למטבח לספור שוב כמה תפוזים יש לנו ולחלק אותם ל-30 מנות שוות שזה מספר הימים שהחלטנו, היא ואני על דעת עצמנו, שעוד נשב בבית סגורים ומבודדים.ובשעה 20:00 בדיוק, בתוך השקט והחושך של העוצר הכי גדול בהיסטוריה, נעמדו מיליוני אנשים בחלונות הבתים שלהם, כל אחד ומשפחתו הקטנה, ושרו בצעקות ביחד "יאללה ווהאן, יאללה ווהאן". במשך חמש או שש דקות שנראו כמו נצח עיר שלמה כואבת עודדה את עצמה.סגרתי את הווילון והלכתי לחדר שינה להיות עם עצמי. "לה גונג", קוראת לי הסינית מהסלון. "בוא תראה, כולם מעלים סרטונים של השירה". אני מנסה להגיד לה "אני מיד בא", אבל הדמעות חונקות את גרוני ויוצאת לי הברה לא ברורה. אני נשאר לשבת על קצה המיטה.חברה טובה מצלצלת מהארץ מודאגת "איך אתם היום? היא שואלת, "יהיה בסדר", אני אומר לה. "אספר לך אחר כך". "אתה בוכה?" היא שואלת. "עופר הכל בסדר? אני דואגת לכם". "כן, זה בסדר, זה מהלחץ של האירועים", אני עונה לה, "חוזר אלייך מיד" וסוגר את השיחה כי איך אפשר להסביר דבר כזה גדול של מיליוני אנשים שרים בקצב אחד "יאללה ווהאן, יאללה ווהאן". פורסם על ידי ‏עופר סין‏ ב- יום שני, 27 בינואר 2020

On January 24, Dekel and Liam flew an Israeli flag outside their window after hearing that Israel is not aware of any Israelis living in Wuhan.

“I want people to know we are here and that Israel is also a part of this,” Dekel wrote.