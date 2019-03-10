Israeli jets reportedly strike Gaza after latest cross-border attack

Israeli planes reportedly struck targets in Gaza early Sunday, the latest tit-for-tat cross-border fighting that has set the restive region on edge.

Palestinian media reported several Israeli strikes in the northern Strip near Beit Lahia, including on a seaside site known as al-Waha, or the Oasis.

Both fighter jets and an unmanned aircraft took part in the attack after 1:30 a.m., according to initial reports.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

There was no immediate word on casualties from the strikes, which came after Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired a mortar shell at the Eshkol region of southern Israel on Saturday night.

The Israeli military did not confirm the reports of airstrikes.

#غزة: طائرات الاحتلال تقصف موقع الواحة غرب بيت لاهيا pic.twitter.com/T5nQtl5pVd — غزة تايم (@GazaTime1) March 9, 2019

The mortar was the third to be fired at Israel since Thursday, along with balloon-borne bombs launched at Israel and cross-border small arms fire, as tensions between the sides continued to simmer.

On Saturday, sappers were called after a cluster of balloons suspected of carrying an explosive device, possibly an anti-tank warhead, landed in Israeli territory.

And homeowners in the Hof Ashkelon region north of Gaza said they found a spent bullet shell, possibly from a Kalashnikov rifle, in their living room, seemingly confirming that a large hole torn through an outside wall on Thursday had been caused by gunfire from Gaza.

The past week has seen a marked uptick in cross-border fighting, including nightly riots along the border fence. There have been no injuries from the attacks from Gaza. On Thursday, Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said a teen was killed by Israeli fire during border clashes the night before.

Israel has carried out perfunctory air raids after each balloon or mortar attack, usually hitting empty military posts maintained by the Hamas terror group, which is the de facto ruler in the Strip.

Locals have urged authorities to seek a long-term solution, with the region appearing poised to slip back into a routine of violence after several months of relative calm thanks to a hard-won ceasefire brokered by Egypt.

“If the children of the Gaza periphery aren’t sleeping at night because of the situation, it must also wake the policy-makers and those responsible for the security of the citizens of the State of Israel,” Gadi Yarkoni, head of the Eshkol Local Council which border Gaza, said in a statement, after a late-night air raid siren caused by the mortar fire Saturday night.

Egypt and other mediators have been working intensively in recent weeks to broker a new ceasefire agreement between the two sides, but thus far to no avail.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hamas that Israel would respond harshly to any further violence emanating from the Strip.

Judah Ari Gross contributed to this report.