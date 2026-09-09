All 5 desalination plants shut last week due to algae have reopened at least partially

All five of the desalination stations that were closed ten days ago because of algae accumulation off the Mediterranean coast are now operating at least partially, with the plant in Hadera operating fully, as it has done since the start of the crisis.

The Energy Ministry and Water Authority confirm that the needs for drinking water and agricultural water are being fully met, but ask local authorities and the public to use water “judiciously,” especially for irrigating parks and gardens, given the continued dependence on pumping from groundwater sources and reservoirs such as the Sea of Galilee.

The algae that continues to disrupt desalination reportedly originated in the Nile Delta.

Under normal circumstances, desalination meets some 80% of Israeli municipalities’ potable water needs.