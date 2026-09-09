Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

All 5 desalination plants shut last week due to algae have reopened at least partially

By Sue Surkes Today, 2:11 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Sue Surkes is The Times of Israel's environment reporter

General view of a water desalination facility near Rishon Lezion, central Israel, September 2, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)
General view of a water desalination facility near Rishon Lezion, central Israel, September 2, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

All five of the desalination stations that were closed ten days ago because of algae accumulation off the Mediterranean coast are now operating at least partially, with the plant in Hadera operating fully, as it has done since the start of the crisis.

The Energy Ministry and Water Authority confirm that the needs for drinking water and agricultural water are being fully met, but ask local authorities and the public to use water “judiciously,” especially for irrigating parks and gardens, given the continued dependence on pumping from groundwater sources and reservoirs such as the Sea of Galilee.

The algae that continues to disrupt desalination reportedly originated in the Nile Delta.

Under normal circumstances, desalination meets some 80% of Israeli municipalities’ potable water needs.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.