Jerusalem light rail strikes, kills 19-year-old woman

A 19-year-old woman was killed by the Jerusalem light rail train overnight Tuesday-Wednesday.

The train struck the woman, trapping her underneath it, shortly after midnight while she was walking on Jaffa Road, near the city’s Central Bus Station.

First responders found her lacking any vital signs and declared her dead at the scene of the accident, the Magen David Adom emergency service said.

Four of her friends were taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment of panic attacks following the incident.

“It was a shocking accident. When we got there it was hard — we saw a girl, around 19, trapped under the train. She wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse and we quickly were forced to declare her dead. Four of her friends who witnessed the accident had panic attacks and after treating them, we sent them for further treatment to the hospital,” said MDA medic Oz Follack.