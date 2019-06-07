Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff: June 7, 2019

Tell your friends to sign up for the Daily Kickoff here or for early 7AM access via Debut Inbox

Ed note: There will be no Daily Kickoff on Monday in honor of the Shavuot holiday.

DRIVING THE DAY – The D.C. Dyke March will ban certain Jewish iconography from its march Friday in Washington, D.C. Among the targets of the ban is the rainbow flag with a large Star of David in its center, a common symbol of LGBTQ pride in the Jewish community.

Rae Gaines and Yael Horowitz, two Jews involved in organizing the March, posted an op-ed to the D.C. Dyke March website, explaining that it “dedicated time and energy to helping organize the Dyke March as specifically and explicitly Jewish Anti-Zionist Dykes. The Dyke March has been inclusive,” Gaines and Horowitz claim.

In a similar incident two years ago, organizers of the Chicago Dyke March asked three marchers of the group A Wider Bridge, waving the rainbow flag with the Magen David, to leave.

Amanda Berman, executive director of Zioness, a progressive Zionist group, said the D.C. Dyke March is “singling out Israel and marginalizing and attacking and demonizing Israel in a way that these organizers do not demonize or single out any other country in the world.” [JewishInsider]

American flags aren’t welcome either, but a Palestinian flag would be accepted, Gaines told the Forward.

Yair Rosenberg writes… “Four Reasons the D.C. Dyke March’s Ban on Jewish Pride Flags is Anti-Semitic: If one of Judaism’s classic symbols makes you feel ‘threatened,’ the problem is with you, not the symbol. If members of your organization complain about a Jewish pride flag because it looks like an Israeli one, and your response is to expel the Jews with the flag rather than educate your members to tell the difference, you are not an opponent of anti-Semitism, you are an accomplice to it.”

“If you feel the need to interrogate every Muslim and demand they denounce a Muslim country or group before allowing them into your space, you are a bigot. If you feel compelled to interrogate every Jew and demand they denounce Israel (or any other Jews or Jewish actions) before allowing them into your space, you are a racist.” [Substack]

ON THE HILL – By JI’s Laura Kelly: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) will join the bipartisan Black-Jewish Caucus, her communications director Jeremy Slevin confirmed to JI.

Omar earlier offered her support for the cause, posting on Twitter, “Last month [Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL)] and I joined together to talk about the common threat of white nationalism faced by the Muslim, Black and Jewish-Americans. Glad to see colleagues follow through on working on things that unite us and not divide us,” while sharing a tweet from Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), who announced the caucus this week.

Yet Omar, who has frequently clashed with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), one of the co-founders of the caucus, later tweeted her support for statements by Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour, who called Zeldin “anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian bigot.”

“Just to be clear, my endorsement of the caucus and willingness to unite our communities against the threats of White supremacy isn’t an endorsement of Zeldin’s bigotry!” Omar posted on Twitter. “Linda’s point still remains valid but my hope here is that Zeldin can learn and grow.”

Zeldin responded by tweeting: “This new Caucus is a positive, bipartisan push to build bridges between 2 groups. Be helpful, accurate & better. Unite; don’t divide or try to poison like this latest personal attack. This is bigger than us & we have to be better than this.” [JewishInsider]

ANNEXATION WATCH — Prominent Senate Democrats, including members of minority leadership and two presidential candidates, introduced a resolution Wednesday affirming support for the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and opposing any attempts by the Israeli government to annex parts of the West Bank.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and supported by 2020 candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA); Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Tom Udall (D-NM).

The text of the resolution affirms support for the two-state solution and says that unilateral annexation of “portions” of the West Bank “threaten[s] Israel’s Jewish and democratic identity, and undermine[s] Israel’s security.”

REPORT — The Trump administration has reached out to a number of business figures close to the White House — Colony Capital’s Tom Barrack, Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Goldman Sachs’ Dina Powell — to attend the Kushner-led ‘economic workshop’ in Bahrain later this month, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Barrack’s spokesperson Owen Blicksilver told CNBC, “Tom is pleased to be a participant in a well-organized forum for the purpose of advancing the peace process in the Middle East. He has been a lifelong advocate of economic prosperity being a foundation stone of hope for the entire region especially its exploding young and largely unemployed population.”

CNBC cited a source saying that Fink will not participate “due to previous commitments.” [JewishInsider]

Aaron David Miller tweeted, “White House invites Trump’s billionaire friends to Bahrain. I lost count of how many Middle East Marshall Plans came across my desk in 1990s. All of Tom Barrack’s money and all the King’s horses and men can’t put this Humpty-Dumpty back together again.”

King Abdullah of Jordan fears that old allies are ditching him: “King Abdullah moans that the administration of Donald Trump is ignoring him as it draws up a peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians. The king fears that he will be pushed to provide a permanent home for millions of Palestinians, who are the majority in Jordan, making it the de facto Palestinian state. The king also worries that the plan will ignore his historical claim to custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy places or give countries that support Mr. Trump, such as Saudi Arabia, a role in the city.” [Economist]

IN THE GULF — On Thursday, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East, said in an interview with NBC News that U.S. forces in the region face an “imminent” threat from Iranian proxies. “I don’t actually believe the threat has diminished” weeks after the USS Abraham Lincoln was deployed to the Persian Gulf, McKenzie said. “I think we’re still in the period of what I would call tactical warning. The threat is very real.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the military spent two weeks monitoring two Iranian cargo ships after watching “Iranian forces load missiles into launchers on their decks.” After two weeks sailing in the Persian Gulf, the vessels “pulled into a harbor and unloaded the missiles.”

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said in a briefing to members of the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that the attacks on four Saudi tankers off its coast last month “were part of a sophisticated and coordinated operation carried out by an actor with significant operational capacity, most likely a state actor.”

HEARD YESTERDAY — On Thursday, President Trump addressed his disagreements with the remaining partners in the JCPOA over the 2015 nuclear deal during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron after attending a D-Day commemoration ceremony in Caen, France.

“The one thing that [Iran] can’t have is they can’t have nuclear weapons. And I think the President of France would agree with that very strongly. I think that he would agree that they cannot have nuclear weapons,” Trump said before the meeting.

“I think we do share the same objectives on Iran,” Macron replied. “What do we want to do? First, you want to be sure they don’t get nuclear weapon. I mean, we had an instrument until 2025. We want to go further and have full certainty in the long run.”

Trump Allows High-Tech U.S. Bomb Parts to Be Built in Saudi Arabia — by Michael LaForgia and Walt Bogdanich: “When the Trump administration declared an emergency last month and fast-tracked the sale of more American arms to Saudi Arabia, it did more than anger members of Congress who opposed the sale on humanitarian grounds… The emergency authorization allows Raytheon Company, a top American defense firm, to team with the Saudis to build high-tech bomb parts in Saudi Arabia… The new arrangement is part of a larger arms package, previously blocked by Congress, that includes 120,000 precision-guided bombs that Raytheon is prepared to ship to the coalition.” [NYTimes]

BUZZ ON BALFOUR — On Thursday, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to once again postpone his “pre-indictment hearing” scheduled for October 3rd. The PM issued the request to postpone the hearing — which had already been moved from July — for next year because of the repeat Knesset elections taking place on September 17.

An aide to AG Mandelblit, Gil Limon, said in a letter to Netanyahu’s attorneys that the dissolution of the Knesset “cannot justify” the postponement of the hearing since Netanyahu himself wouldn’t be attending the hearing. “We believe that the time allocated to Netanyahu is enough to properly prepare for the hearing,” he said.

“The repeat elections that were forced on us in an unprecedented manner are an unusual event that also obligates unusual treatment on the part of law enforcement authorities regarding the date of the hearing,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said of the decision. “It’s unacceptable that an ill-defined wild chase is taking precedence over the need to search for the truth.”

Pollster Mark Mellman, who served as a senior advisor and pollster on the Kachol Lavan campaign in the April 9 elections, will not continue working with the party in the upcoming September 17 Knesset repeat election, Jerusalem Post’s Gil Hoffman reported on Thursday. Mellman worked with Yair Lapid in the past and joined the Kachol Lavan campaign when Lapid and Benny Gantz merged their parties ahead of the election.

Mellman tells Jewish Insider, “Last time I spent months in Israel. For personal and professional reasons (my son is getting married in early September and I’m running this exciting new pro-Israel organization and my business), I’m not in a position to play the same role I played last time, but I will continue offering advice as I’m able. The good news is they don’t need me. Ironically, Bibi went into the last election stronger than he had ever been. As a result of his daily debacles since then, he will be a lot easier to beat this time.”

Israeli TV show says Black Cube spied on Cabinet minister: “An Israeli investigative TV show reported on Thursday that one of the country’s richest men hired Israeli intelligence firm Black Cube to spy on a Cabinet minister. Tycoon Idan Ofer hired the firm in 2014 to dig up dirt on then-Finance Minister Yair Lapid and other top officials, Uvda reported, as part of his efforts to influence tax policy on natural gas finds at the time.” [ABCNews]

Jason Willick writes… “The Culture War Behind Israel’s Political Crisis: Israel’s political crackup is about more than political maneuvering. It highlights a simmering culture war over Jewish religious traditionalism that, even more than the Palestinian conflict, may define Israeli identity in the 21st-century.” [WSJ]

PROFILE — Amir Ohana Is Gay and Right-Wing. How Far Can He Go in Israel? — by Matti Friedman: “Mr. Ohana’s role in the last campaign, and in the new one, was recognized Wednesday when, after just one term in parliament, he catapulted through the party ranks to make history by becoming justice minister in Israel’s interim government. The new Knesset has five openly gay members, a record. But four are on the center-left, where L.G.B.T. rights have long been popular. Mr. Ohana, the first openly gay lawmaker on the right, is in uncharted territory… The Israeli right isn’t the American right; here right-wing mainly means a tough stance on the conflict with the Arab world, and the rest is flexible. Or, as Mr. Ohana has said before entering the Knesset in 2015, ‘Being attracted to men doesn’t mean you have to believe in creating a Palestinian state.’” [NYTimes]

2020 BRIEFS — Bernie Sanders wants to change America. But he may have to change himself first… Beto O'Rourke, a Democratic darling in 2018, is struggling on the national stage… 20 candidates qualify for first Democratic National Committee debates, reaching limit… Behind the scenes, candidates vie for Hollywood cash while keeping populist cred… TV networks staffing up to cover 2020 presidential election.

LONG READ — Auschwitz Is Not a Metaphor: The new exhibition at the Museum of Jewish Heritage gets everything right—and fixes nothing — by Dara Horn: “The Auschwitz exhibition labors mightily to personalize, to humanize, and these are exactly the moments when its cracks show. Some of the artifacts have stories attached to them, such as the inscribed tin engagement ring a woman hid under her tongue. But most of the personal items—a baby carriage, a child’s shoe, eyeglasses, a onesie—are completely divorced from the people who owned them.”

“The audio guide humbly speculates about who these people might have been: ‘She might have been a housewife or a factory worker or a musician …’ The idea isn’t subtle: This woman could be you. But to make her you, we have to deny that she was actually herself. These musings turn people into metaphors, and it slowly becomes clear to me that this is the goal. Despite doing absolutely everything right, this exhibition is not that different from ‘Human Bodies,’ full of dead people pressed into service to teach us something.” [TheAtlantic]

