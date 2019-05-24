Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff: May 24, 2019

Tell your friends to sign up for the Daily Kickoff here or for early 7AM access via Debut Inbox

HEARD AT THE NEW YORK HILTON — Former President Bill Clinton delivered remarks last night on behalf of his friend and UJA Federation dinner honoree Marc Lasry, Chairman of Avenue Capital and co-owner of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. “Marc Lasry is devoted to UJA,” Clinton remarked. “This is it, I mean the Bucks are in Game 5 [of the Eastern Conference Finals] in Milwaukee and he’s here!” [Pic]

ON THE TRAIL — Buttigieg talks Bibi while making the rounds in D.C. — by JI‘s Jacob Kornbluh: South Bend Mayor and 2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg discussed the U.S.-Israel relationship during an appearance at a Washington Post Live event with Robert Costa on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Costa: What should Prime Minister Netanyahu expect if you were President of the United States? Should he expect the same level of support and alliance that he sees with President Trump?

Buttigieg: “He should expect America to be a friend and ally to Israel.”

Costa: What about to him?

Buttigieg: “One that is loyal to the terms of our alliance and concerned about Israeli security interests, but also not loyal to him or anyone. Look, being supportive of Israel, in the same way that being patriotic and pro-American doesn’t have to mean you are pro-Trump. Being supportive of Israel does not have to mean that you are on board with the agenda of the Israeli political right wing. I am not… And so what Israel can expect from the U.S., as any friend ought to be able to expect from an honest friend, is that when they take a step that is harmful, you put your arm around your friend and you try to guide them somewhere else.” [Video]

Buttigieg later pitched his 2020 candidacy at a meeting with Jewish activists hosted by veteran Jewish Democratic consultants, Steve Rabinowitz and Aaron Keyak, at their office in D.C. [Pic; Pic; Pic]

During a question-and-answer session, Buttigieg suggested that moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem or Trump’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights were gifted to Netanyahu for political reasons, according to people in the room. “You don’t do something specifically for the purpose of reinforcing him politically and domestically, even if those gifts are endorsed,” he said.

The 2020 presidential hopeful also stressed that fighting antisemitism “must be a bipartisan cause.” While not mentioning Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) by name, Buttigieg said that while criticizing Israel’s policies, we should “never allow that vocabulary to define any of both parties or let these stereotypes reverberate antisemitic language.” [JewishInsider]

SPOTTED: Dennis Ross, Rob Satloff, Ken Baer, Norman Goldstein, Ron Klein, Ira Forman, Stu Loeser, Julia Gordon, Alan Gross, Mort Halperin, Thomas Kahn, Rabbi Jason Kimelman-Block, Stuart Kurlander, Noam Lee, David Makovsky, Mark Mellman, Rabbi Jack Moline, Laurie Moskowitz, Matt Nosanchuk, Shai Franklin, Melissa Weiss, Rabbi Jonah Pesner, Josh Protas, Alan Ronkin, Greg Rosenbaum, Joel Rubin, Ben Shnider, Adam Szubin and Susie Turnbull.

ON THE HILL — by JI’s Laura Kelly: House Republicans pushed for a vote on condemning the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel on Thursday, introducing a last minute amendment to a bipartisan bill on improving opportunity for retirement savings.

While the motion failed, at least 12 Democrats broke party ranks to vote in favor of the Motion, including Reps. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), Joe Cunningham (D-SC), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Kendra Horn (D-OK), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Seth Moulton (D-MA), Max Rose (D-NY), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) and Susan Wild (D-PA).

“I guess you could say that I am intolerant of any anti-Israel sentiment,” Rep. Van Drew told Jewish Insider. “I’m just tired of it. Because of that, when an issue like this comes up, it’s a way you can show your support for Israel and show your lack of support for anybody that would attack Israel in any way. That’s something we’re going to have to speak more about in the future as an entire caucus.”

Rep. Wild wrote in an email to JI: “For the most part, I believe these procedural tactics distract from the overall legislation. But I voted in favor of today’s motion to send a message on this issue – the BDS movement is harmful to Israel and ultimately undermines our national security.” [JewishInsider]

LATEST ON IRAN — The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) presentedthe White House with a proposal to send thousands of additional troops to the Middle East for security reinforcement during a briefing with President Trump on the security situation with Iran. Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan dismissed reports that the United States was preparing to send as many as 5,000 or 10,000 more forces to the region. “There is no 10,000 and there is no 5,000,” the Pentagon chief said.

Speaking at the White House, President Trump said he would consider sending troops to the Middle East to counter Iran, but “I don’t think we’re going to need them… if we need it, we’ll have — we’ll be there in whatever number we need.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box: “This threat from Iran remains. We have had some luck in disrupting some of the tactical things that were in front of us, I think it’s fair to say. But make sure we’re still on high alert. We’re still making sure we have the right resources in play.” [Video]

Meanwhile, Germany’s Foreign Ministry sent its political director, Jens Ploetner, to Iran to meet with Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an attempt to salvage the nuclear deal.

ULTIMATE DEAL WATCH — Jared Kushner is expected to travel to Israel and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, possibly next week to discuss the ‘economic workshop’ scheduled for late June in Bahrain, Kan 11reported on Thursday. U.S. and Israeli officials are in “advanced stages of the planning” of the visit.

Meanwhile, Palestinian business organizations, claiming to represent 80 percent of Palestinian gross domestic product, announced their boycott of the summit in a joint statement. “Economic peace — regardless of how it is repackaged — has been tried by successive U.S. administrations and has failed every time precisely because freedom and sovereignty for Palestinians was lacking,” the organizations said.

White House Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt thanked Palestinian businessman Ashraf Jabari for confirming his attendance at the Bahrain summit. Greenblatt called Jabari’s stance, an “open minded approach.” The remaining businessmen, Greenblatt further suggested, “can’t afford to be as open or have been intimidated to avoid our workshop.”

SCENE LAST NIGHT — Greenblatt gave an off-the-record briefing on the peace plan to a group of activists at Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills in Queens, NY. The event was co-hosted by Jexodus and the Coalition for Jewish Values.

One JI reader familiar with the event speculated that while few details were shared, the effort is an attempt to neutralize criticism from the right in advance of the peace plan rollout.

REPORT — Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger spoke about Trump’s peace plan at an event with former Israeli Ambassador Zalman Shoval in Washington, D.C. last week, Arutz 7 reported. Kissinger also praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he “correctly analyzes the situation.”

James Kirchick writes… “The world faces many tragedies. The lack of a Palestinian state ranks low on the list: The amount of global resources heaped upon the Palestinians appears wholly disproportionate when contrasted to the measly efforts expended upon other stateless peoples, like the Tibetans and Kurds, whose claims are at least as justified and whose tactics have been nowhere near as morally objectionable.” [LATimes]

CAMPUS BEAT — NYU President backtracks after applauding pro-BDS speaker: On Thursday, NYU President Andrew Hamilton condemnedthe speaker who delivered pro-BDS remarks at NYU’s Doctoral Convocation Ceremony held on Monday after the comments went viral on social media. Hamilton was earlier seen applauding Thrasher when the speaker concludedhis remarks.

The NYU head called Stephen William Thrasher’s comments “objectionable.” According to Hamilton, Thrasher didn’t include his remarks on BDS in the version of the speech he submitted before the ceremony. “We are sorry that the audience had to experience these inappropriate remarks,” he said. “A graduation should be a shared, inclusive event; the speaker’s words — one-sided and tendentious — indefensibly made some in the audience feel unwelcome and excluded.” [JewishInsider]

STATE VISIT — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will depart on Saturday for a 6-day trip to Israel, his first trip overseas since taking office in January. The Republican governor — joined by some 90 political, business and community leaders — is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hold a cabinet meeting, and visit the Old City of Jerusalem, according to an itinerary released by DeSantis’s office on Thursday. [JewishInsider]

Members of the delegation include Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Representative Randy Fine, Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman, Simon and Jana Falic, Marc Goldman, the ZOA’s Mort Klein, and RJC’s Matthew Bogdanoff.

BUZZ ON BALFOUR — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering declaring new elections days before the deadline to form a coalition government due to a hardened stance by Avigdor Lieberman, who holds the key to a majority government. Netanyahu met with the heads of parties that had recommended him for PM on Thursday and decided to create a bloc of 60 seats to prevent President Reuven Rivlin from putting the task on a different MK if he fails to meet the May 29 deadline.

Lieberman said on Friday that Israel might be “on its way to elections” due to a disagreement over the Haredi draft law. Speaking to Channel 13, Lieberman accused Netanyahu’s Likud of conducting the coalition talks “in an arrogant and pathetic manner.”

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Hedge Fund Titan David Tepper plans to turn Appaloosa LP into a family office managing his personal wealth as he spends more time focused on running his NFL team, the Carolina Panthers[WSJ] • ‘Severe Cash Flow Issues’ Send Thor’s 545 Madison Avenue to Special Servicing [CommercialObserver] • Kushner Companies closes $1.1B multifamily buy with financing from Berkadia [RealDeal] • Philip Green’s Arcadia to Close Stores in Major Restructuring [BusinessofFashion; Independent]

SPOTLIGHT — Hollywood’s biggest talent agency owner is finally going public — by Sarah Whitten: “Ari Emanuel’s company Endeavor is finally going public. The global entertainment, sports and content company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘EDR,’ according to registration documents filed publicly Thursday… Endeavor said it plans to raise $100 million in the offering. Companies typically use $100 million as a placeholder before disclosing the actual figure at a later date. Proceeds the company receives from this offering will go towards working capital and general corporate purposes.” [CNBC; Bloomberg]

TALK OF THE TOWN — Hate speech written on synagogue wall on Staten Island shocks on eve of Jewish holiday — by Joseph Ostapiuk: “Hate speech written on a synagogue wall in Meiers Corners was discovered early Thursday morning on the eve of a Jewish holiday celebrating unity and freedom from persecution. The words “synagogue of Satan” were visible from Bradley Avenue, written on the Chabad of Staten Island synagogue. Across the street, the letters “SOS” were written with spray paint on the Yeshiva Zichron Paltiel of Staten Island… A spokesman for the NYPD said that police were aware of the incident and were investigating.” [SILive]

Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) tweeted: “This has become more and more common in our city and it’s absolutely reprehensible. As a Jew, as a Staten Islander, and as our Congressman I refuse to sit by when these kind of incidents occur in this district.”

ACROSS THE SEA — More Than 1,000 Holocaust Victims Are Buried In Belarus After Mass Grave Discovered — by Sasha Ingber: “More than 1,000 victims of the Holocaust were buried Wednesday in Belarus, some 70 years after they were killed in the genocide. Their bones were unearthed this winter by construction workers as they began to build luxury apartments in the southwestern city of Brest, near Poland… On Wednesday, their remains were placed into 120 coffins decorated with the Star of David… A burial and ceremony was held at a cemetery outside of the city.” [NPR; AP]

My Family’s American Life Almost Wasn’t — by David Molton: “My fa­ther’s fam­ily tried to come to Amer­ica 80 years ago. They were among more than 900 pas­sen­gers on the M.S. St. Louis, a Ger­man refugee ship that was turned away from North Amer­i­can ports. The lessons from that saga are rel­e­vant to­day.”

“As the ship neared Havana in May 1939… the Cuban government ordered the ship to leave, but it didn’t immediately return to Europe. My father recalled seeing the lights and hotels of Miami as the ship steamed up the Florida coast, while passengers hoped for good news. They didn’t know that the American government had already prohibited the St. Louis from docking at any U.S. port. Canada also turned the ship away… On June 6, the St. Louis headed back to Europe, where the passengers were allowed into Britain, France, Holland and Belgium… My family — through their own cunning, the assistance of righteous Christians, and a good amount of luck — survived the Nazi invasion of Belgium and France.” [WSJ]

