Lebron James knocked for ‘Jewish money’ social media post

NBA Superstar Lebron James came under fire over the weekend for posting a video of himself singing the lyrics to a rap song that includes a line about “getting that Jewish money.”

The full line from 21 Savage’s song “Asmr” goes, “We been gettin’ that Jewish money, everything is Kosher (On God) Bought myself a ‘Ventador and bought my bitch a Roadster (Straight up) Drive my Lambo to the store, I’ma wave with my doors.”

James has since removed the post from his Instagram account, but not before followers accused him of insensitivity.

Following a Sunday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, James apologized for the post after an ESPN reporter asked about it.

“Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone… That’s not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That’s what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music and that was the byproduct of it. So, I actually thought it was a compliment and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody,” he said.

.@KingJames is facing serious criticism by #Jews and Reporters after posting a selfie accompanied tenuously #antisemitic text to his Instagram account quoting rapper 21 Savage's song lyrics saying: “We getting that #Jewish money, Everything is #Kosher”. https://t.co/tmLSy2cWGq pic.twitter.com/V9UKq8Cpu7 — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) December 23, 2018

It was the second time in less than a week that the LA Lakers forward found himself in the spotlight for comments on racial issues.

James offered a scathing take on NFL team owners on the latest episode of his HBO show “The Shop” on Friday, saying the gridiron league is run by “old white men” with a “slave mentality.”