Likud MK calls for conditioning coalition’s future on passage of override bill

A Likud party ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Friday for the passage of a bill allowing the Knesset to override High Court of Justice rulings, potentially setting off a fresh round of coalition infighting with Blue and White.

“The legislating of the override clause needs to be a condition for the continued existence of the government,” coalition whip Miki Zohar wrote on Twitter.

He added: “While the High Court of Justices continue to stretch the rope, the left is saying the right and Netanyahu want to destroy the justice system.”

Zohar appeared to be reacting to a High Court ruling on Thursday ordering the demolition of several dozen settlement homes built illegally on Palestinian land, a decision that was denounced by numerous right-wing lawmakers.

The so-called override bill would give the Knesset the ability to reverse High Court decisions in cases where the bench strikes down new laws. Such a measure has long been a goal of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox politicians, who have seen the court strike down measures regarding West Bank land appropriation, migrant detentions and ultra-Orthodox military enlistment deferrals. Right-wing lawmakers have also touted the controversial proposal as a tool to shield Netanyahu from corruption charges he is on trial for.

Zohar said it was a “lie” that Netanyahu wants to reduce the judiciary’s powers.

“Obviously the media will adopt this lie and the opposition will ride it on the path to winning Knesset seats from the center, but the time has come to pay the price to change the situation,” he said.

His comments came just days after Likud and Blue and White reached an agreement to delay the deadline to pass a budget by 120 days, preventing new elections for the time being.

Though the crisis was ostensibly about the state budget, the true bones of contention appeared to be the issue of senior law enforcement appointments and the balance of power in the dysfunctional unity coalition.

A version of the override bill was overwhelmingly voted down by the Knesset earlier this month, after Likud lawmakers skipped the vote due to opposition from other parties in the coalition. Zohar had called for Likud to back the bill, but was overruled.

Blue and White had threatened to dismantle the coalition if Likud reneged on a coalition agreement and voted for the measure, which would have triggered new elections.

The idea of an override clause has been met with fierce opposition from centrist and left-wing MKs, activists, intellectuals and others, who say it would remove a critical check and damage the country’s democratic character, as well as leave minorities and core rights unprotected.

Supporters say the measure is needed to counterbalance judicial activism by judges, who are not elected and have too much power.