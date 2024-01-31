Police say officer Ran Gvili was slain Oct 7, taken to Gaza; 3 troops killed in Strip

The IDF says it is continuing operations in the mostly captured central and northern Gaza areas, where the 162nd Division battled many Hamas gunmen over the past day.

The division’s 401st Armored Brigade killed more than 15 Hamas operatives in northern Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to the IDF.

In one raid, the IDF says troops arrested 10 Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives who were holed up in a school, and located five rockets in the area prepared for launch.

Reservists of the 5th Brigade operating on the outskirts of the Shati camp, with air support, killed several more gunmen and located weapons used by Hamas, the IDF says.

In central Gaza, the Nahal Brigade killed more than 10 gunmen within an hour, and later killed several more in the same area, the IDF says.

Meanwhile, in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, the IDF is continuing a push against Hamas in the western part of the city.

In one incident in west Khan Younis, the Paratroopers Brigade spotted a Hamas gunman joining a cell before directing an airstrike against them, the IDF says.

In another incident, the Air Force struck a building the IDF says was used by another Hamas cell planning to ambush troops.