Police say officer Ran Gvili was slain Oct 7, taken to Gaza; 3 troops killed in Strip

Families of 6 Israeli-US hostages held by Hamas meet with White House officials * Ground op death toll up to 223 * US shoots down missile fired by Houthis toward Red Sea

By ToI Staff Today, 5:04 am Edit
  Police officer Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, confirmed to have been killed by terrorists on October 7, with his body abducted to Gaza (Israel Police)
    Police officer Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, confirmed to have been killed by terrorists on October 7, with his body abducted to Gaza (Israel Police)
  A composite image of Major (res.) Netzer Simchi, 30, left, Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir, 43, center, and Captain (res.) Gavriel Shani, 28, right, killed in Gaza on January 30, 2024. (Israel Defense Forces)
    A composite image of Major (res.) Netzer Simchi, 30, left, Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir, 43, center, and Captain (res.) Gavriel Shani, 28, right, killed in Gaza on January 30, 2024. (Israel Defense Forces)
  An Israeli tank drives to a position on the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP/Ariel Schalit)
    An Israeli tank drives to a position on the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. (AP/Ariel Schalit)
  People attend a demonstration demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists into the Gaza Strip during the Oct. 7th attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP/Ariel Schalit)
    People attend a demonstration demanding the release of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists into the Gaza Strip during the Oct. 7th attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP/Ariel Schalit)
  Palestinian men and children gather for a demonstration in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 30, 2024, calling for continued international support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA. (Photo by AFP)
    Palestinian men and children gather for a demonstration in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 30, 2024, calling for continued international support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency UNRWA. (Photo by AFP)
  Palestinians stand at the entrance of the UNRWA-run University College for Educational Science Ramallah city in the West Bank on January 29, 2024. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP)
    Palestinians stand at the entrance of the UNRWA-run University College for Educational Science Ramallah city in the West Bank on January 29, 2024. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

9:04 am

IDF says dozens of gunmen killed in Gaza amid ongoing operations

By Emanuel Fabian
IDF troops operate in Gaza in this undated handout photo released January 31, 2024. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF troops operate in Gaza in this undated handout photo released January 31, 2024. (Israel Defense Forces)

The IDF says it is continuing operations in the mostly captured central and northern Gaza areas, where the 162nd Division battled many Hamas gunmen over the past day.

The division’s 401st Armored Brigade killed more than 15 Hamas operatives in northern Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to the IDF.

In one raid, the IDF says troops arrested 10 Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives who were holed up in a school, and located five rockets in the area prepared for launch.

Reservists of the 5th Brigade operating on the outskirts of the Shati camp, with air support, killed several more gunmen and located weapons used by Hamas, the IDF says.

In central Gaza, the Nahal Brigade killed more than 10 gunmen within an hour, and later killed several more in the same area, the IDF says.

Meanwhile, in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, the IDF is continuing a push against Hamas in the western part of the city.

In one incident in west Khan Younis, the Paratroopers Brigade spotted a Hamas gunman joining a cell before directing an airstrike against them, the IDF says.

In another incident, the Air Force struck a building the IDF says was used by another Hamas cell planning to ambush troops.

8:54 am

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan gets 14-year prison sentence in third conviction

By AFP
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan listens to a member of media during talk with reporters regarding the current political situation and the ongoing cases against him at his residence, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan listens to a member of media during talk with reporters regarding the current political situation and the ongoing cases against him at his residence, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have been sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption, his lawyer and prison officials say, a day after another special court convicted Khan of leaking state secrets and gave him a 10-year prison sentence.

The latest conviction and sentencing are Khan’s third since 2022, when he was ousted from power, and come ahead of Pakistan’s Feb. 8 parliamentary elections. The sentences are concurrent.

Khan and his wife were accused in the most recent graft case of retaining and selling state gifts when he was in power.

The court also disqualified Khan for 10 years from holding any public office.

His lawyer Babar Awan says the former premier was convicted and sentenced in such a hurry that the judge did not wait for the arrival of his legal team. He says Khan’s basic human and fundamental rights were violated, and that the latest legal setbacks would be challenged in higher courts.

8:45 am

Yemen’s Houthis say they will target US, British warships in self defense

By Reuters

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis say they plan to continue targeting US and British warships in the Red Sea in self defense, the group’s military spokesperson says in a statement carried by Al-Massirah TV.

The Houthis fired missiles at US warship USS Gravely, the statement adds. On Tuesday night, the US military’s central command said they had shot down one anti-ship cruise missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea with no damage reported.

8:10 am

Water levels in Sea of Galilee rise by 15cm in 24 hours

The Water Authority says water levels in the Sea of Galilee rose by 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) over the past 24 hours, as a result of heavy rains.

The water level is now at 210.65 meters below sea level. This is 1.85 meters below the upper red line, the lake’s full capacity.

7:18 am

Police announce death of Ran Gvili, killed and abducted by Hamas on October 7

By Emanuel Fabian
Police officer Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, confirmed to have been killed by terrorists on October 7, with his body abducted to Gaza (Israel Police)
Police officer Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, confirmed to have been killed by terrorists on October 7, with his body abducted to Gaza (Israel Police)

Police announce the death of Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, who was killed by Hamas on October 7, with his body abducted to Gaza.

Gvili, of the Yasam patrol unit in police’s Negev district, was killed during a battle against terrorists in the community of Alumim during the Hamas onslaught.

His body was then taken to the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, Gvili’s death was declared by the chief rabbi and a team of rabbinical and health experts, based on updated findings and intelligence information.

His death brings police’s toll of slain police officers in the war to 61, the vast majority of them on the morning of October 7.

6:37 am

Iran warns of swift response to any type of attack

By Reuters

Iran’s envoy to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani warned that Tehran would swiftly respond to any attack on its territory, its interests or nationals outside its borders, state media reports

The comment comes a day after US President Joe Biden announced he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed US service members in Jordan, without elaborating.

6:26 am

IDF announces deaths of 3 soldiers, raising ground op death toll to 223

By ToI Staff
A composite image of Major (res.) Netzer Simchi, 30, left, Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir, 43, center, and Captain (res.) Gavriel Shani, 28, right, killed in Gaza on January 30, 2024. (Israel Defense Forces)
A composite image of Major (res.) Netzer Simchi, 30, left, Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir, 43, center, and Captain (res.) Gavriel Shani, 28, right, killed in Gaza on January 30, 2024. (Israel Defense Forces)

The Israel Defense Forces announces the deaths of three soldiers who were killed while fighting in Gaza yesterday, bringing the military death toll from the ground offensive to 223.

The slain troops are:

Major (res.) Netzer Simchi, 30, from the northern Israeli community of Masad, of the 14th Armored Brigade’s 87th Battalion.

Captain (res.) Gavriel Shani, 28, from the West Bank settlement of Eli, of the 646th Brigade’s 6646th Battalion.

Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir, 43, from the West Bank settlement of Kfar Etzion, of the 646th Brigade’s 6646th Battalion.

Shani and Nir were killed while fighting in south Gaza. Another two soldiers were seriously wounded in the same battle, the IDF says.

Simchi was killed fighting in northern Gaza, the military says.

5:54 am

CIA director says Mideast ‘more explosive’ than ever, points finger at ’emboldened’ Iran

By ToI Staff

CIA Director William Burns says in an article titled “Spycraft and Statecraft” published Tuesday in Foreign Affairs magazine that he has “spent much of the last four decades working in and on the Middle East,” and has “rarely seen it more tangled or explosive.”

“Winding down the intense Israeli ground operation in the Gaza Strip, meeting the deep humanitarian needs of suffering Palestinian civilians, freeing hostages, preventing the spread of conflict to other fronts in the region, and shaping a workable approach for the ‘day after’ in Gaza are all incredibly difficult problems,” writes Burns, who met with the Qatari prime minister in Paris this weekend for hostage negotiations, alongside Mossad Director David Barnea and Egyptian intel chief Abbas Kamel.

Burns says “resurrecting hope for a durable peace that ensures Israel’s security as well as Palestinian statehood and takes advantage of historic opportunities for normalization with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries” are also difficult but necessary and should be pursued seriously.

The CIA director points the finger squarely at Iran, which backs Palestinian terror group Hamas, Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen, and says Tehran has been “emboldened by the crisis and seems ready to fight to its last regional proxy, all while expanding its nuclear program and enabling Russian aggression.”

“Key to Israel’s — and the region’s — security is dealing with Iran,” he says.

“The United States is not exclusively responsible for resolving any of the Middle East’s vexing problems. But none of them can be managed, let alone solved, without active US leadership,” writes Burns.

5:03 am

UN chief meets with UNRWA donor countries to appeal against funding freeze

By AP and ToI Staff

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met behind closed doors with 35 donor nations and appealed again for a restoration of funding and new donations for the embattled UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The UN chief briefed the ambassadors, including from the European Union, late Tuesday on actions he had taken following accusations that 12 employees of the agency known as UNRWA participated in Hamas’ shock Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel.

He has called the Israeli allegations “horrific” and urged for a swift investigation.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, told reporters after the meeting that the secretary-general appealed to many countries that suspended funding to UNRWA after the allegations “to reconsider” and urged other countries “including those in the region, to step up to the plate.”

He praised Norway, Spain and others who said they would not suspend aid.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters earlier that “no other organization than UNRWA has the infrastructure to do what they do” in Gaza and the Middle East and “it’s not feasible in any way, shape or form” to quickly replace the UN agency.

Dujarric also told reporters that every year UNRWA provides a list of its 13,000 staff in Gaza to Israel and the Palestinian Authority. “As far as I’m told by UNRWA, concerns have not been raised when the list of staff have been shared,” he said.

4:29 am

Biden says he’s decided on response to killing of 3 US troops in Jordan

By AP

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden on Tuesday indicated he had decided how to respond after the killing of three American service members Sunday in a drone attack in Jordan that his administration has pinned on Iran-backed militia groups, saying he does not want to expand the war in the Middle East but demurring on specifics.

US officials said they are still determining which of several Iran-backed groups was responsible for the first killing of American troops in a wave of attacks against US forces in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel. Biden plans to attend the dignified transfer to mark the fallen troops’ return to American soil on Friday and answered in the affirmative when asked by reporters if he’d decided on a response, as he indicated he was aiming to prevent further escalation.

“I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East,” Biden said at the White House before departing for a fundraising trip to Florida. “That’s not what I’m looking for.”

It was not immediately clear whether Biden meant he had decided on a specific retaliatory plan. A U.S. official told The Associated Press that the Pentagon is still assessing options to respond to the attack in Jordan.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters traveling with Biden aboard Air Force One that he would not preview the US response, but indicated it would come in phases.

“It’s very possible that what you’ll see is a tiered approach here, not just a single action, but potentially multiple actions over a period of time,” he said.

