Police say officer Ran Gvili was slain Oct 7, taken to Gaza; 3 troops killed in Strip

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
IDF says dozens of gunmen killed in Gaza amid ongoing operations
The IDF says it is continuing operations in the mostly captured central and northern Gaza areas, where the 162nd Division battled many Hamas gunmen over the past day.
The division’s 401st Armored Brigade killed more than 15 Hamas operatives in northern Gaza in the last 24 hours, according to the IDF.
In one raid, the IDF says troops arrested 10 Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives who were holed up in a school, and located five rockets in the area prepared for launch.
Reservists of the 5th Brigade operating on the outskirts of the Shati camp, with air support, killed several more gunmen and located weapons used by Hamas, the IDF says.
In central Gaza, the Nahal Brigade killed more than 10 gunmen within an hour, and later killed several more in the same area, the IDF says.
Meanwhile, in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, the IDF is continuing a push against Hamas in the western part of the city.
In one incident in west Khan Younis, the Paratroopers Brigade spotted a Hamas gunman joining a cell before directing an airstrike against them, the IDF says.
In another incident, the Air Force struck a building the IDF says was used by another Hamas cell planning to ambush troops.
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan gets 14-year prison sentence in third conviction
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have been sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption, his lawyer and prison officials say, a day after another special court convicted Khan of leaking state secrets and gave him a 10-year prison sentence.
The latest conviction and sentencing are Khan’s third since 2022, when he was ousted from power, and come ahead of Pakistan’s Feb. 8 parliamentary elections. The sentences are concurrent.
Khan and his wife were accused in the most recent graft case of retaining and selling state gifts when he was in power.
The court also disqualified Khan for 10 years from holding any public office.
His lawyer Babar Awan says the former premier was convicted and sentenced in such a hurry that the judge did not wait for the arrival of his legal team. He says Khan’s basic human and fundamental rights were violated, and that the latest legal setbacks would be challenged in higher courts.
Yemen’s Houthis say they will target US, British warships in self defense
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis say they plan to continue targeting US and British warships in the Red Sea in self defense, the group’s military spokesperson says in a statement carried by Al-Massirah TV.
The Houthis fired missiles at US warship USS Gravely, the statement adds. On Tuesday night, the US military’s central command said they had shot down one anti-ship cruise missile fired from Yemen towards the Red Sea with no damage reported.
Water levels in Sea of Galilee rise by 15cm in 24 hours
The Water Authority says water levels in the Sea of Galilee rose by 15 centimeters (5.9 inches) over the past 24 hours, as a result of heavy rains.
The water level is now at 210.65 meters below sea level. This is 1.85 meters below the upper red line, the lake’s full capacity.
Police announce death of Ran Gvili, killed and abducted by Hamas on October 7
Police announce the death of Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, who was killed by Hamas on October 7, with his body abducted to Gaza.
Gvili, of the Yasam patrol unit in police’s Negev district, was killed during a battle against terrorists in the community of Alumim during the Hamas onslaught.
His body was then taken to the Gaza Strip.
Yesterday, Gvili’s death was declared by the chief rabbi and a team of rabbinical and health experts, based on updated findings and intelligence information.
His death brings police’s toll of slain police officers in the war to 61, the vast majority of them on the morning of October 7.
Iran warns of swift response to any type of attack
Iran’s envoy to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani warned that Tehran would swiftly respond to any attack on its territory, its interests or nationals outside its borders, state media reports
The comment comes a day after US President Joe Biden announced he has decided how to respond to a drone attack by Iran-aligned Iraqi groups that killed US service members in Jordan, without elaborating.
IDF announces deaths of 3 soldiers, raising ground op death toll to 223
The Israel Defense Forces announces the deaths of three soldiers who were killed while fighting in Gaza yesterday, bringing the military death toll from the ground offensive to 223.
The slain troops are:
Major (res.) Netzer Simchi, 30, from the northern Israeli community of Masad, of the 14th Armored Brigade’s 87th Battalion.
Captain (res.) Gavriel Shani, 28, from the West Bank settlement of Eli, of the 646th Brigade’s 6646th Battalion.
Warrant officer (res.) Yuval Nir, 43, from the West Bank settlement of Kfar Etzion, of the 646th Brigade’s 6646th Battalion.
Shani and Nir were killed while fighting in south Gaza. Another two soldiers were seriously wounded in the same battle, the IDF says.
Simchi was killed fighting in northern Gaza, the military says.
CIA director says Mideast ‘more explosive’ than ever, points finger at ’emboldened’ Iran
CIA Director William Burns says in an article titled “Spycraft and Statecraft” published Tuesday in Foreign Affairs magazine that he has “spent much of the last four decades working in and on the Middle East,” and has “rarely seen it more tangled or explosive.”
“Winding down the intense Israeli ground operation in the Gaza Strip, meeting the deep humanitarian needs of suffering Palestinian civilians, freeing hostages, preventing the spread of conflict to other fronts in the region, and shaping a workable approach for the ‘day after’ in Gaza are all incredibly difficult problems,” writes Burns, who met with the Qatari prime minister in Paris this weekend for hostage negotiations, alongside Mossad Director David Barnea and Egyptian intel chief Abbas Kamel.
Burns says “resurrecting hope for a durable peace that ensures Israel’s security as well as Palestinian statehood and takes advantage of historic opportunities for normalization with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries” are also difficult but necessary and should be pursued seriously.
The CIA director points the finger squarely at Iran, which backs Palestinian terror group Hamas, Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen, and says Tehran has been “emboldened by the crisis and seems ready to fight to its last regional proxy, all while expanding its nuclear program and enabling Russian aggression.”
“Key to Israel’s — and the region’s — security is dealing with Iran,” he says.
“The United States is not exclusively responsible for resolving any of the Middle East’s vexing problems. But none of them can be managed, let alone solved, without active US leadership,” writes Burns.
UN chief meets with UNRWA donor countries to appeal against funding freeze
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met behind closed doors with 35 donor nations and appealed again for a restoration of funding and new donations for the embattled UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
The UN chief briefed the ambassadors, including from the European Union, late Tuesday on actions he had taken following accusations that 12 employees of the agency known as UNRWA participated in Hamas’ shock Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel.
He has called the Israeli allegations “horrific” and urged for a swift investigation.
Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, told reporters after the meeting that the secretary-general appealed to many countries that suspended funding to UNRWA after the allegations “to reconsider” and urged other countries “including those in the region, to step up to the plate.”
He praised Norway, Spain and others who said they would not suspend aid.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters earlier that “no other organization than UNRWA has the infrastructure to do what they do” in Gaza and the Middle East and “it’s not feasible in any way, shape or form” to quickly replace the UN agency.
Dujarric also told reporters that every year UNRWA provides a list of its 13,000 staff in Gaza to Israel and the Palestinian Authority. “As far as I’m told by UNRWA, concerns have not been raised when the list of staff have been shared,” he said.
Biden says he’s decided on response to killing of 3 US troops in Jordan
WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden on Tuesday indicated he had decided how to respond after the killing of three American service members Sunday in a drone attack in Jordan that his administration has pinned on Iran-backed militia groups, saying he does not want to expand the war in the Middle East but demurring on specifics.
US officials said they are still determining which of several Iran-backed groups was responsible for the first killing of American troops in a wave of attacks against US forces in the region since the Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel. Biden plans to attend the dignified transfer to mark the fallen troops’ return to American soil on Friday and answered in the affirmative when asked by reporters if he’d decided on a response, as he indicated he was aiming to prevent further escalation.
“I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East,” Biden said at the White House before departing for a fundraising trip to Florida. “That’s not what I’m looking for.”
It was not immediately clear whether Biden meant he had decided on a specific retaliatory plan. A U.S. official told The Associated Press that the Pentagon is still assessing options to respond to the attack in Jordan.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters traveling with Biden aboard Air Force One that he would not preview the US response, but indicated it would come in phases.
“It’s very possible that what you’ll see is a tiered approach here, not just a single action, but potentially multiple actions over a period of time,” he said.
Are you relying on The Times of Israel for accurate and timely coverage right now? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
- Support our independent journalists who are working around the clock;
- Read ToI with a clear, ads-free experience on our site, apps and emails; and
- Gain access to exclusive content shared only with the ToI Community, including exclusive webinars with our reporters and weekly letters from founding editor David Horovitz.
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel eleven years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel