1,000 rioters, 20 boats protesting in northern Gaza

Approximately 1,000 Palestinians are rioting along the northern Gaza border, across from the Israeli community of Kibbutz Zikim, the army says.

The demonstrators are throwing stones at Israeli troops on the other side of the security fence. The soldiers are responding with tear gas and, in some cases, live fire, according to the IDF.

At sea, approximately 20 boats are making their way toward the limits of the permitted fishing zone in a naval protest. They are being turned back by Israeli naval ships, the army says.

— Judah Ari Gross