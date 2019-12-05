The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
15 stabbed in Baghdad as pro-Iran group joins protest
Anti-government protesters say at least 15 people have suffered stab wounds in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of their movement, after political parties and Iran-backed militia groups briefly joined them, raising fears of infiltration by authorities.
Lawmakers convened a parliament session Thursday to amend laws governing compensation to include victims of military operations, according to the session agenda seen by The Associated Press.
There were over a dozen knife attacks by the late afternoon when protesters aligned with political parties and Iran-backed militias withdrew from Tahrir, three demonstrators and a witness say. There were no fatalities.
Another protester who requests anonymity says the attacks, “might have been perpetrated by the parties or someone who wants to ignite problems with the parties.”
Iraqi officials have repeatedly warned of infiltrators within the peaceful protesters seeking to coopt the movement.
— AP
Former navy chief says he won’t need to walk the plank
Former navy head Eliezer Marom says he is sure he will be cleared of pending charges announced in an expansive submarine graft case earlier.
“I respect the law enforcement authorities, but am convinced that the suspicions are groundless,” he says, according to Ynet. “I know the facts and am sure of my innocence. I’m sure after a hearing the decision will be changed.”
Netanyahu meets Portuguese PM after lazy Lisbon morning
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now meeting with his Portuguese counterpart, Antonio Costa, at the latter’s official Lisbon residence.
The meeting is only Netanyahu’s second public event since he arrived in Lisbon yesterday afternoon, when he met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Earlier today, Netanyahu and his wife Sara briefly visited a monument in memory of a pogrom on Portuguese Jews in the late Middle Ages.
— Raphael Ahren
Russian state firm stops work at Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility
Russia’s Rusatom nuclear firm has halted work at Iran’s Fordo nuclear facility, Russia’s Interfax news agency says.
The announcement comes weeks after Iran announced it would restart nuclear enrichment there, breaking the 2015 nuclear deal.
The TVEL unit of Rusatom, which makes nuclear fuel components, says in a statement that Iran’s decision to resume uranium enrichment at Fordo makes it impossible to produce radioactive isotopes for medical purposes.
The company notes that uranium enrichment is technologically incompatible with production of such isotopes. It adds that Iran would need to disassemble the centrifuges used to enrich uranium and decontaminate the room to continue the medical project.
The company says it had informed Iran of its decision.
— with AP
White House says Democrats should be ashamed over impeachment
The White House says Democrats should be “ashamed” after their leader in the lower house of Congress pulled the trigger on impeaching US President Donald Trump.
“Democrats should be ashamed,” Trump’s chief spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says in a tweet.
Echoing the president’s earlier comments, Grisham said that once the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives votes on impeachment, Trump looks forward to “a fair trial in the Senate,” where his Republican party holds power.
— AFP
Democrats announce they are moving forward with Trump impeachment
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.
Pelosi delivers the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas.
She says she is authorizing the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility.”
“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi says.
At the heart of the impeachment probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine, in which Trump pressed the leader to investigate Democrats and political rival Joe Biden as Trump was withholding aid to the country.
“Our democracy is what is at stake,” Pelosi says in her solemn announcement. “The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections.”
— AP
Netanyahu backs Ohana, trashes media
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet commented on the submarine graft case, but he is speaking out to defend his justice minister.
Netanyahu tweets a screenshot of a story in The Marker about suspicions that Justice Minister Amir Ohana received benefits illegally when he was a lawyer several years ago.
“Anyone who works to bring down the right — is shielded by the media. Anyone who criticizes the system — they open an investigation into him. They are running roughshod, with no shame,” he writes.
Ohana himself doesn’t deny the story but tweets out that “if you put a question mark after it, you can write anything.”
The article in question does not have a question mark on it.
Khamenei orders that innocent protesters who were killed be made ‘martyrs’
Iran’s supreme leader has agreed that people killed in nationwide unrest last month who had no role in fomenting it should be treated as “martyrs” with their families compensated.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s decision marks a significant softening of position by the Iranian authorities toward those killed during the protests that erupted on November 15 following a surprise hike in fuel prices.
The decision is a response to a report on the protests he commissioned from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, his official website says.
— AFP
Sara Netanyahu at memorial: My family is suffering an inquisition too
Visiting a memorial to Jews killed during an 1506 massacre in Lisbon, Portugal, near the site of Lisbon’s inquisition, Zman Yisrael’s Shalom Yerushalmi jokingly asks Sara Netanyahu which inquisition is worse, the medieval one or the one her family is being subjected now to via her husband’s legal woes.
Rather than brush it aside or laugh it off, Sara takes the bait and runs with it.
“Ahh, there’s something there,” she says smiling. “I don’t discount the question. I’m happy you understand that this is an inquisition for us.”
When her husband tries to change the subject, she turns to Yerushalmi and says, “We’ll find time to talk about this, eh.”
Some 1,900 people, most of them Jews who had fled the Spanish inquisition years earlier, were killed in the 1506 pogrom. Portugal’s inquisition, in which tens of thousands more would be killed or forced to flee, began 30 years later.
Ex-Netanyahu attorney says charges a ‘pompous’ mix-up
Former Netanyahu lawyer David Shimron is dismissing the pending money laundering charge against him as nothing a but a big flub.
“I got the charge sheet and looked at it. There’s no submarines. There’s no bribery. There’s no fraud. So what is there? A technical violation that has been described in a pompous manner with considerable error,” he says, according to reports in Hebrew media.
He predicts the matter will be dropped once he gets a hearing ahead of the filing of formal charges.
ICC prosecutor ‘concerned’ over West bank annexation plans
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says she is worried about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.
Fatou Bensouda’s office “followed with concern proposals advanced during the recent electoral process, to be tabled to the Knesset, for Israel to annex the Jordan Valley in the West Bank,” her office writes in her annual Report on Preliminary Examination Activities.
The ICC launched a preliminary examination into the “situation in Palestine” five years ago, leading Palestinian officials to complain that Bensouda is dragging her feet. In the report published Thursday, Bensouda says that the complicated issue needed more time.
“While the situation has been under preliminary examination for almost five years and has benefited from meaningful and constructive engagement with both the Palestinian and Israeli authorities, as well as numerous other actors, which have helped deepen the Office’s understanding and assessment of the situation, the Prosecutor also believes that it is time to take the necessary steps to bring the preliminary examination to a conclusion,” the report states.
— Raphael Ahren
Ya’alon promises panel to probe unanswered aspects of case 3000
Also responding to the charges in the submarine bribery scandal is Blue and White MK Moshe Ya’alon, who was defense minister during part of the time that the suspected activity was taking place.
Ya’alon repeats his mantra that the case is the worst defense scandal in the country’s history and vows a government led by Blue and White will set up an investigatory panel to look into parts of the case connected to Netanyahu and not yet explored, like the approval of submarine sales to Egypt behind the defense minister’s back.
“Netanyahu’s closest associates have been charged with serious offenses, and he didn’t know?” he puzzles.
Netanyahu, who is touring Lisbon ahead of a meeting the Portuguese prime minister, has not yet commented on the case.
Man killed by elevator doors in Jerusalem
A middle-aged man was apparently crushed to death by a faulty elevator door in a building next to the Jerusalem International Convention Center, medics say.
A first responder from the Magen David Adom rescue service says the man, in his 40s, was found unresponsive next to a freight elevator and declared dead at the scene.
The incident comes two days after a 19-year-old woman was crushed to death by the light rail near the ICC.
Flabbergasted Gantz calls Case 3000 charges ‘sad’
Responding to the charges in the suspected submarine bribery scandal, Blue and White head Benny Gantz calls it “another sad day.”
“As someone who served in defense for 38 years, I never thought I would hear the words corruption and Israeli defense said together,” the former IDF chief says.
Foreign Minister Katz weighs in against Corbyn
Foreign Minister Israel Katz says he hopes the leader of Britain’s Labour Party doesn’t get elected in the country’s upcoming vote.
He cites a “wave” of anti-Semitism that Jeremy Corbyn “doesn’t deny” as the reason for his opinion.
“I personally hope he doesn’t get elected,” Katz says.
— AP
Israel selling radar systems to Czechs in $125 million deal
Israel has agreed to sell eight Iron Dome radar systems to the Czech Republic in a deal worth an estimated $125 million, Israel’s Defense Ministry says.
According to the ministry, the eight ELM-2084 Multi-Mission Radars will be delivered to Prague over the course of three years, from 2021 to 2023.
In Israel, the radar system is used in concert with Iron Dome anti-missile batteries, as well as other parts of the country’s air defense array.
“The acquisition of eight ‘Iron Dome’ radars is one of the key modernization projects on behalf of the Czech Armed Forces and specifically the Air Defense branch,” says Czech Defense Minister Lubomír Metnar.
The contract will be fulfilled by the Israeli Aerospace Industries subsidiary ELTA, with 30 percent of the money required to be spent within the Czech defense industry under the agreement, meaning “significant parts of the systems will be produced locally,” the Israeli Defense Ministry says in a statement.
The director of the International Cooperation Directorate of the Israeli Defense Ministry, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Yair Kulas, says he hopes this agreement will pave the way for further deals with NATO countries.
“It is an expression of confidence in the capabilities of the Israeli defense establishment and defense industries and highlights the significance of Israeli technology in the face of the threats shared by the international community,” Kulas says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Bar-Yosef not yet charged, but named in charge sheet
Though the prosecution announcement accuses former deputy national security adviser Avriel Bar-Yosef of being in a “bribery relationship” with suspects Miki Ganor and Eliezer Marom, the Kan broadcaster reports that he has not yet been charged and prosecutors are still mulling charges against him.
Ganor is accused of routing money to powerful Israelis in order to push naval vessel deals worth billions of shekels.
Among other things, the prosecution statement notes that there was an “understanding, agreement and expectation that Marom and Bar-Yosef would get kickbacks from Ganor for their work in boosting him as an agent of the firm [Germany’s Thyssenkrupp] and for advancing deals to buy vessels as part of their posts.”
Former Steinitz aide also caught up in Case 3000 charges
The announcement of charges has not only ensnared former Netanyahu aides, but also those close to Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.
Rami Tayeb, a former political adviser to Steinitz, is being charged with facilitating a bribe, along with media strategist Itzik Lieber.
Miki Ganor and David Sharan, are accused of breaking campaign finance laws by giving Steinitz money above the allowed amount, via “strawmen.”
Steinitz and Netanyahu are not suspects in the case.
Former navy chief, Netanyahu aide charged in Case 3000
The state attorney’s office has published charges in so-called Case 3000, allegedly involving a vast scheme to bribe officials close to the navy and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for massive contracts for German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp.
The prosecution says former head of the Israeli Navy, Eliezer Marom, and Miki Ganor, a former agent in Israel for Thyssenkrupp, will be charged with bribery.
Also being charged with bribery are former Netanyahu bureau chief David Sharan and former MK Eliezer Zandberg. Former deputy national security adviser Avriel Bar-Yosef is named but charges against him are not laid out.
Netanyahu’s former personal lawyer and cousin, David Shimron, is being charged with money laundering.
The charges are all pending a hearing.
comments