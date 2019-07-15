The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
20 lightly hurt in multiple-vehicle crash north of Tel Aviv
Twenty people are lightly hurt in a multiple-vehicle collision on the Route 2 highway connecting Tel Aviv and Haifa.
A truck, a bus and two cars are involved in the accident, which takes place on the southbound lanes near Beit Yanai, located next to the coastal city of Netanya.
Trump again uses Israel to lash progressive Democrats
US President Donald Trump continues to put Israel at the center of his tirade against progressive women in the US Congress, saying they “have made Israel feel abandoned by the US.”
He writes: “If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S.”
Italy detains 3 in seizure of weapons, missile, Nazi plaques
ROME — Police in northern Italy detain three men, including one linked to a neo-fascist Italian political party, after uncovering a huge stash of automatic weapons, a missile and material featuring Nazi symbols.
Police say the discoveries stem from a previous investigation into Italians who took part in the Russian-backed insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
In a statement, Turin police say one of the men arrested had in 2001 run unsuccessfully as a Senate candidate for the neo-fascist Forza Nuova party. At his home in Gallarate, police find nine assault weapons, nearly 30 hunting rifles, pistols and bayonets as well as ammunition and antique Nazi plaques featuring swastikas.
Two other men are detained after police find a French-made missile at an airport hangar that they apparently were seeking to sell.
— AP
Turkey marks third anniversary of failed coup
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey marks the anniversary of a bloody attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016, an event whose impact is still felt in the country.
Nearly 250 people were killed — excluding coup-plotters — and over 2,000 others were injured after a rogue military faction tried to wrest power from the president, but thousands took to the streets in response to Erdogan’s call to defeat the uprising.
This third anniversary comes at a difficult moment for Erdogan, faced with a weakened economy, worsening relations with NATO ally the United States, and a defeat for his party in the recent Istanbul mayoral election to a more unified opposition.
Erdogan will take part in a series of events in the capital Ankara before giving a speech in Istanbul and inaugurating a museum dedicated to the failed coup on July 15, 2016. After laying flowers at a special monument for the coup victims in Ankara at his presidential palace complex, Erdogan takes part in a ceremony at the parliament, which was also bombed during the attempted putsch.
The day, known as “15 July” in Turkish, has become a national holiday in Turkey.
Ankara accuses ally-turned-foe Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric exiled in the United States, of ordering the attempted coup and his movement of being a “terrorist” organization.
— AFP
UK’s May slams Trump’s congresswomen tweets as ‘completely unacceptable’
LONDON — Outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns US President Donald Trump’s tweets telling progressive Democratic congresswomen to “go back” where they came from as “completely unacceptable.”
“Her view is that the language which was used to refer to the women was completely unacceptable,” May’s spokesman tells reporters.
Trump and May have endured a rocky relationship, which took a turn for the worse last week following the leak of British diplomatic cables highly critical of his presidency. Angered by May’s support for her ambassador, Trump assailed the prime minister over her handling of fraught Brexit negotiations, and welcomed her impending departure from office.
Trump accused congresswomen who “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” of “viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.”
“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done,” Trump wrote.
— AFP
Trump demands ‘radical left congresswomen’ apologize to Israelis
Continuing his tirades against progressive women in the US Congress, US President Donald Trump wonders in a Twitter post when “Radical Left Congresswomen” will apologize to, among others, the “people of Israel,” for their “foul language.”
He writes: “When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!”
The tweet continues a barrage of statements on Twitter that started yesterday, when Trump urged unnamed “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
He was apparently referring to the coterie of new members of Congress, many of them young, female and minority, who were part of a progressive rally among Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections. They include, among others, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who was born in New York and is of Puerto Rican ancestry; Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who fled war-torn Somalia as a child, came to the United States as a refugee and is the first black Muslim woman in Congress; Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, who was born in Detroit and is of Palestinian descent; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who was born in Cincinnati and is the first African American elected to Congress from Massachusetts.
