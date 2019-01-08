The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Missing 3-year-old found in good health in northern West Bank
Police say that the three-year-old Israeli boy who had gone missing in the northern West Bank about three hours ago has been found in good health.
He has been released to his parents.
The boy went on a hike with his father near the settlement of Itamar, but the two lost contact. Rescue services and volunteers searched for the boy for two hours.
— Jacob Magid
Iran behind two assassinations in Netherlands – Dutch minister
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Iran was likely behind the murders of two Dutch citizens believed to be dissidents against the regime in Tehran, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok says.
The Dutch secret service “has strong indications that Iran was involved in the assassinations of two Dutch nationals of Iranian origin in Almere in 2015 and in The Hague in 2017,” Blok says in a letter to parliament.
“These individuals were opponents of the Iranian regime,” he says.
— AFP
Former aide Nachman Shai recalls Arens’s ‘fascinating and busy’ life
MK Nachman Shai, the former spokesman of the late defense minister Moshe Arens, eulogizes Arens as a sensitive man who “leaves this world without a single enemy.”
Arens, a three-time defense minister, foreign minister and ambassador to Washington, passed away yesterday at the age of 93. Thousands are attending his funeral underway in the central Israeli town of Savyon.
“Your journey, Misha,” Shai says at the funeral, using Arens’s nickname, “comes to an end today, after 93 fascinating and busy years. In all the great projects in which you were engaged, you always saw the person, the individual who stands in the back, without whom you can’t achieve anything. You leave this world without a single enemy. Thank you.”
Gal Hirsch becomes latest general to launch a political party
Retired brigadier general Gal Hirsch, a controversial former candidate to be Israel’s top cop, announces today the formation of a new political party that will run in the April 9 elections.
The party will be called Magen Israel, or “Shield of Israel.” Hirsch held the first gathering of party activists and supporters yesterday, Hebrew-language media report.
Hirsch announced last week he would enter politics. He did not say which party he would join, but media assessments linked him to a yet-to-be-announced party or the ruling Likud.
Hirsch has faced numerous controversies in recent years linked to his business interests — concerns that torpedoed his nomination for police commissioner in 2015.
Police and the Israel Tax Authority are expected to recommend indicting Hirsch on tax evasion, it was reported last week, two days after he announced he would run for Knesset.
Hirsch reacted angrily to the report and called it a “predictable response” to his announcement.
“It appears we are watching a rerun. The same police that three and a half years ago illegally thwarted my candidacy for the role of police commissioner are now even trying to thwart my candidacy for the Knesset through the same improper means and leaks that are completely unsubstantiated,” he said in a statement.
Hirsch claimed police were trying to pin “baseless” tax charges on him in order to justify their initial decision to investigate him.
Thousands attend funeral for former defense minister Moshe Arens
Thousands attend the funeral of former defense minister Moshe Arens at his home town of Savyon in central Israel.
Attendees include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who began his career as Arens’s protege, as well as President Reuven Rivlin and senior Likud officials.
Arens, who passed away Monday at 93, was an English-speaking aeronautics engineer and defense industry executive who served as defense minister three times, as foreign minister and as Israel’s envoy in Washington. He is widely credited with helping to develop Israel’s indigenous defense industry.
Nazi-looted painting returned to Jewish heirs in Germany
BERLIN — Officials return a painting looted by the Nazis to heirs of a Jewish French politician and resistance figure who was executed during World War II.
“Portrait of a Seated Young Woman” by Thomas Couture, which belonged to Georges Mandel, was discovered in late collector Cornelius Gurlitt’s art trove while German authorities were investigating a tax case in 2012.
The reclusive Bavarian collector inherited the 1,500-piece collection from his father, Hildebrand Gurlitt, an art dealer who traded in works confiscated by the Nazis. Many are thought to have been looted from their original Jewish owners, but provenance research has been slow and only a handful has been restituted.
Culture Minister Monika Gruetters pledges at Tuesday’s handover to Mandel’s relatives to do everything possible to return stolen art to rightful owners.
— AP
3-year-old boy goes missing on West Bank hike
Police are looking into a report of a missing 3-year-old Israeli boy in the northern West Bank.
According to the report, the boy and his father went on a hike from the Itamar settlement. The father has not seen his child in over two hours.
Rescue forces are currently searching for the boy.
— Jacob Magid
US-led coalition pounds IS-held village in eastern Syria
BEIRUT — US-led coalition warplanes and artillery are pounding a village held by the Islamic State group in the last area under their control in eastern Syria.
Tuesday’s bombardment of the village of Shaafa in Deir el-Zour province comes a day after a war monitoring group said nearly two dozen US-backed fighters were killed in the area.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said IS fighters took advantage of bad weather on Monday and launched a counteroffensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, killing 23 fighters and wounding others.
The group said nine IS fighters were also killed.
DeirEzzor 24, an activist collective, also reports heavy bombardment of Shaafa on Tuesday.
The SDF says it repelled the IS attack and gained more ground from IS near the Iraqi border.
— AP
President defends Shin Bet amid right-wing criticism
President Reuven Rivlin backs the Shin Bet security service amid right-wing attacks over the detention last week on terror suspicions of several Jewish youths in the West Bank.
At a swearing-in ceremony for 29 judges at the President’s Residence today, Rivlin says:
“The Shin Bet is under fire at the moment. There can be no democracy without criticism. But we must take care to avoid irresponsible attacks on those whose job it is to protect and defend Israel’s security from domestic and foreign threats.
“I know the people of the Shin Bet, and I know that the security of the State of Israel and its citizens is the only thing that guides them. That is how they act, under the professional and inspiring leadership of Nadav Argaman and his predecessors.”
He adds: “From here, I want to express my support for those who serve in all the security forces, and particularly the men and women of the Shin Bet. They save lives day and night, and because of their service we and our children can sleep peacefully.”
Likud lawmaker Nava Boker on Monday accused the Shin Bet of using “KGB investigation methods” and “torturing Jewish boys” as it probes the October death of Aisha Rabi, a mother of eight killed by a rock thrown at her vehicle in the West Bank on October 12.
Right-wing politicians and activists have lambasted the intelligence agency over its arrest and detention without attorney visits last week of several youths studying at the Pri Haaretz yeshiva in the West Bank suspected in the attack.
Amid right-wing criticism, PM backs Shin Bet’s ‘professionalism’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backs the Shin Bet security service amid criticism of its handling of an alleged Jewish terrorist cell in the West Bank.
After praising the Shin Bet and security forces for the early morning capture of a Palestinian believed responsible for the deadly shooting of two IDF soldiers and the injuring of another Israeli, Netanyahu says the agency is the “best terror thwarting organization in the world.”
“We owe it a lot; it does its work with professionalism and commitment,” he says. “Attacks on it are unacceptable.”
Netanyahu’s remarks came a day after a lawmaker from Netanyahu’s own Likud party said the Shin Bet was using “KGB investigation methods” and “torturing Jewish boys” as it probes the October death of Aisha Rabi, a mother of eight killed by a rock thrown at her vehicle in the West Bank on October 12.
Right-wing politicians and activists have lambasted the intelligence agency over its arrest and detention without attorneys last week of several youths studying at the Pri Haaretz yeshiva in the West Bank suspected in the attack.
Turkey appears to snub US over Syria’s Kurds
ANKARA, Turkey — A senior US official trying to negotiate the safety of Kurdish allies in northeastern Syria is apparently rebuffed by Turkey’s president who says there would be “no concession” in Ankara’s push against “terror” groups in the war-torn country.
White House national security adviser John Bolton meets for roughly two hours with his Turkish counterpart Ibrahim Kalin and other senior officials at Ankara’s presidency complex on Tuesday but gets no assurances on the safety of Syrian Kurdish allies — a condition for US President Donald Trump’s planned withdrawal of US troops from northeastern Syria.
Bolton relays Trump’s insistence that Turkey refrain from attacking Kurdish forces that fought alongside US troops against the Islamic State group, a guarantee Turkey appears unwilling to grant.
“They had a productive discussion of the President’s decision to withdraw at a proper pace from Northeast Syria,” spokesman Garrett Marquis says in a statement, adding that direct military to military talks would continue Tuesday.
Shortly after Bolton’s meetings and in an apparent snub to the US diplomatic push, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara’s preparations for a new military offensive against terror groups in Syria are “to a large extent” complete.
“We cannot make any concessions,” Erdogan says, and also slams Bolton over comments suggesting the United States would prevent attacks on Kurds.
— AP
EU puts Iranian intel agency on blacklist over foiled plots
BRUSSELS — Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen says the European Union has agreed to put an Iranian intelligence service on its terror list after Denmark and France alleged Iran was plotting to kill opposition activists on European soil.
Samuelsen says EU government ministers on Tuesday “agreed to enact sanctions.”
He says it is a “strong signal from the EU that we will not accept such behavior in Europe.”
Paris alleges that Tehran’s Intelligence Ministry’s internal security section was linked to the alleged attempt to bomb a rally of opponents on June 30 outside Paris. The Danes say Iran in October was planning to kill in Denmark a member of the group that Tehran has blamed for a September 22 attack that killed at least 25 people.
— AP
