36 more coronavirus cases detected in Gaza

Another 36 cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected inside the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reports.

Gaza has 182 confirmed active infections. While 37 of the cases were contained upon arriving in the Strip at designated quarantine centers, the other 145 infections were discovered in residential areas during the past week.

Hamas health officials have warned that if the number of active infections rises above 2,000, the case load could overwhelm the coastal enclave’s fragile healthcare system, which has already been weakened by repeated war and 15 years of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade. The blockade is meant to prevent arms from reaching Gaza and being used by the local terror groups, of which Hamas is the largest.

The Hamas interior ministry has extended a total lockdown for another 48 hours. The lockdown was announced on Monday night, when the first cases were discovered inside residential areas.

— Aaron Boxerman