4 soldiers suspended for not attempting to stop Gazan terrorist

Four soldiers have been suspended from their positions after an investigation found that they did not attempt to stop an armed Palestinian terrorist who entered Israel from the Gaza Strip and shot three servicemen, injuring them, earlier this month.

During the August 1 cross-border attack, three soldiers from the IDF’s Golani Brigade who were called to the scene “did not enter the combat zone,” the army says.

“Following an investigation, Golani Brigade commander Col. Shai Klapper decided to suspend the squad leader and two soldiers from combat and from command for not acting as expected during an operational event,” the IDF says.

In addition, a driver from the Southern Gaza Brigade was suspended from his position, the military says.

The Palestinian gunman shot and injured an officer and two soldiers before he was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers.

— Judah Ari Gross