Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022

40-mile Russian convoy said to split up as it nears Kyiv

11 March 2022, 7:14 pm Edit
A satellite image taken by the US company Maxar, which it says shows part of a 40-mile-long Russian military convoy assembled northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Tech/Agencies)
The 40-mile long Russian military convoy that has been making its way toward Kyiv over the past couple weeks has reportedly broken up into multiple convoys in an effort to avoid ambushes by Ukrainian forces.

