The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
5 Blue and White ministers to resign Knesset for new MKs
Five Blue and White ministers are set to resign from their parliamentary duties under the new so-called Norwegian Law, making way for the entry of five additional lawmakers from the centrist list.
The four ministers, who will stick to their offices but retire their lawmaker role, are Culture Minister Chili Tropper, Science Minister Izhar Shay, Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster, Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir and Michael Biton, who is a minister in the Defense Ministry.
The four confirmed incoming lawmakers, all women, are Michal Cotler-Wunsch, Einav Kabala, Hila Shay, and Tehila Friedman.
The fifth lawmaker has not yet been confirmed after the next candidate on the list, Yorai Lahav-Hertzano, has declined to enter the Knesset, aligning instead with Yesh Atid — Blue and White’s former partner — in the opposition.
Syria devalues currency as new US sanctions hit
Syria’s central bank devalues the Syrian pound giving in to weeks of depreciation on the black market as new US sanctions take effect.
The central bank raises the official exchange rate from 704 to 1,256 Syrian pounds to the dollar, in a statement published on its social media pages.
The previous rate has been in force since March.
Earlier this month, the war-torn country’s currency hit a record low on the black market of around 3,000 pounds to the dollar, sparking rare protests, before appreciating slightly after an apparent injection of dollars.
On Wednesday, the rate on the parallel market stood at around 2,600 to 2,800 pounds to the dollar, traders tell AFP.
The devaluation comes as the United States prepares to implement new sanctions this week under the Caesar Act, targeting foreigners doing business with the Damascus government, as well as reconstruction of the country.
— AFP
Top German court: American Jewish woman wrongly denied citizenship
Germany’s highest court says it has ruled that an American woman whose Jewish father fled Nazi Germany was wrongly denied German citizenship because she was born out of wedlock.
The German constitution provides for people whose citizenship was revoked by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945, and their descendants, to have German citizenship restored on application. It doesn’t give a specific definition of “descendants.”
In the case that went to the Federal Constitutional Court, the woman — who was born in the US in 1967 and not identified by name — applied for citizenship in 2013. Her father, born in 1921, fled to the United States and his German citizenship was revoked in 1938. Her parents weren’t married, but her father recognized her as his child.
Authorities rejected her application on the grounds that she was born out of wedlock and could not have inherited German citizenship from her father even if his citizenship hadn’t been revoked.
But the supreme court points to a clause in the constitution that calls for children born outside marriage to be given the same opportunities as those whose parents are married. It also finds that previous decisions in the case clashed with a constitutional provision that men and women have equal rights by suggesting that citizenship could only be recognized as stemming from a child’s mother.
The court finds that the law’s intention of undoing Nazi injustice speaks against an overly narrow interpretation of the term “descendants” to exclude children born out of wedlock.
— AP
Legislation advances for electronic bracelet tracking of domestic abusers
The Knesset approves the preliminary reading of a bill that would impose electronic tracking on violent men with restraining orders against them.
The electronic bracelet system would alert its carrier and police if the man approaches his spouse or home in contravention of a court order.
The bill — which requires three more Knesset votes to become law — was raised after a series of killings of women by their spouses or significant others in recent months that sparked calls for action by lawmakers and law enforcement authorities.
India virus death toll tops 11,000
India adds more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths to its tally, after Delhi and Maharashtra states include 1,672 unreported fatalities, increasing the total number to 11,903.
The Health Ministry reports 10,974 new coronavirus cases for a total of 354,065. Of the 2,003 newly added fatalities, 331 were reported in the last 24 hours.
India has been reporting some 10,000 new infections and more than 300 deaths each day over the last two weeks. The previously unreported deaths have driven India’s fatality rate from 2.9% to 3.4%.
Earlier, health experts had warned that India was undercounting fatalities as some states used different criteria. Like elsewhere, the actual numbers are thought to be higher as testing remains limited.
India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the pandemic after the US, Russia and Brazil.
— AP
Iran sees highest daily virus death toll since April 11
Iran reports more than 100 deaths from the novel coronavirus for a fourth straight day, saying that gatherings in high-risk provinces have led to a spike in infections.
“Holding gatherings such as weddings and funerals is one of the main causes of increased coronavirus infections in red provinces,” the highest level on Iran’s colour-coded risk scale, says deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi.
“In one province, 120 people were infected at a single wedding,” the ISNA news agency quotes him as saying.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says 120 new deaths in the past 24 hours takes Iran’s overall toll to 9,158.
This is Iran’s highest single-day death toll since April 11.
Lari adds that another 2,612 tested positive for COVID-19, bringing total confirmed cases to 195,051.
— AFP
Rivlin meets Greek PM in Jerusalem, hopes tourism resumes soon
President Reuven Rivlin meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Jerusalem, in his first in-person diplomatic meeting in three months due to the pandemic, his office says.
Says Rivlin: “Today, our energy cooperation is a cornerstone of stability in the wider Mediterranean region. The EastMed project will deepen this cooperation even further. We also have vast connections in the field of tourism, and I hope we can resume flights between Tel Aviv and Athens soon.”
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said flights between Israel and Greece will resume on August 1.
Over the weekend, a worker in the President’s Residence contracted COVID-19. But the president, 80, was not ordered to self-isolate after it was determined he had not been exposed.
comments