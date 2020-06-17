5 Blue and White ministers to resign Knesset for new MKs

Five Blue and White ministers are set to resign from their parliamentary duties under the new so-called Norwegian Law, making way for the entry of five additional lawmakers from the centrist list.

The four ministers, who will stick to their offices but retire their lawmaker role, are Culture Minister Chili Tropper, Science Minister Izhar Shay, Agriculture Minister Alon Schuster, Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir and Michael Biton, who is a minister in the Defense Ministry.

The four confirmed incoming lawmakers, all women, are Michal Cotler-Wunsch, Einav Kabala, Hila Shay, and Tehila Friedman.

The fifth lawmaker has not yet been confirmed after the next candidate on the list, Yorai Lahav-Hertzano, has declined to enter the Knesset, aligning instead with Yesh Atid — Blue and White’s former partner — in the opposition.