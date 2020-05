Police announce they have arrested seven men between the ages of 20 and 30 who are suspected of having been involved in riots that took place in the Shmuel Hanavi Haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem last month.

During the riots, a soldier and municipal worker were assaulted, an Israeli flag was burned and damage was caused to property.

An 8th suspect was detained for trying to interfere with the arrests of his peers by pouring oil and blocking the road where police were operating.