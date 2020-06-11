After IAEA protests blocked access, Iran says it is pursuing ‘fabricated info’

Iran insists it is ready to resolve any issues with the UN nuclear watchdog, expressing “disappointment” in a note circulated today over the International Atomic Energy Agency’s latest report complaining of blocked access.

Iran argues that the requests for access are based on “fabricated information,” accusing the US and Israel of trying to “exert pressure on the agency.”

The IAEA said in a report seen by AFP last Friday that Iran has for months blocked inspections at two sites where nuclear activity may have occurred in the past.

In a note to the IAEA dated June 8, Iran said it had held meetings with agency representatives in Tehran on April 29 and May 16 to discuss the access issues, followed by written correspondence and a fresh proposal to meet with IAEA representatives.

In the note circulated by Tehran’s mission to the UN in Vienna today, Iran insists it “continued its constructive engagement with the agency during the past two months, with a view to reach a common understanding… which would pave the way for the resolution of concerned issues.”

