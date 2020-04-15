AIiya Minister Gallant hosted family over Passover

Likud Minister of Aliya and Absorption Yoav Gallant is the latest top-ranking official to have violated the government’s own restrictions, banning Israeli citizens from celebrating the Passover holiday together.

Channel 12 reports that Gallant hosted his daughter who lives in Tel Aviv for the whole seven days of Passover, despite the curfew imposed on the Seder night and the last day of the holiday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted his son on Seder night, while President Reuven Rivlin also hosted family in violation of regulations, as did Israeli Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.

A spokesman for Gallant says that “in view of the current protracted situation, the minister’s daughter, Or, who lives in Tel Aviv, has moved to her parent’s house from the beginning of the curfew, and until a return to normal.”