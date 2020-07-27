Animal campaigner Haimovich gets animal welfare moved to her Knesset panel

Abused, incarcerated, and neglected animals will find a welcoming heart and a determination to help, as animal campaigner and lawmaker Miki Haimovich’s succeeds in getting animal welfare moved from the Knesset Education, Culture and Sports Committee to the Committee for Internal Affairs and Environmental Protection that she heads.

The bill necessary to make this happen was passed in the Knesset today. Prior to the second and third readings, Haimovich, of the Blue and White Party, said, “The treatment of animal rights in Israel is lacking and that’s an understatement. Animals are the weakest group, exposed to much harm and to insufficient protection by the state.

“We see many cases of serious abuse, negligence, failures in the holding and rearing of animals, poor living conditions and a serious lack of enforcement and punishment.”

The many issues facing her committee now will include trying to stop the live shipment of animals to Israel for fattening and slaughter, and attempts to ban poultry cages.

— Sue Surkes