At least 45 children killed in Sri Lanka attacks: UN

Lebanon will agree to draw its maritime border with Israel under UN supervision
Lebanon’s house speaker announces that Beirut will agree to draw its maritime border with Israel under the supervision of the United Nations, Lebanese media reports.
“We are ready to draw Lebanon’s maritime borders and those of the Exclusive Economic Zone using the same procedure that was used to draw the Blue Line under the supervision of the United Nations,” Nabih Berri tells Stefano Del Col, head of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping force, according to the Xinhua agency citing Lebanon’s National News Agency.
There are over 300 square miles (775 square kilometers) of waters claimed by both countries, which are technically in a state of conflict. Tensions have flared in the past over gas fields that might be located in the disputed area.
The Blue Line is the land border between Israel and Lebanon as drawn by the UN after Israel withdrew from Lebanon in 2000. Beirut disputes part of that line and claims an area known in Israel as Mount Dov and in Lebanon as the Shebaa Farms.
Trump to make state visit to UK June 3-5: Buckingham Palace
US President Donald Trump will make a state visit to Britain hosted by Queen Elizabeth II on June 3-5, during which he will also meet Prime Minister Theresa May, officials say.
“The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June 2019,” Buckingham Palace says in a statement.
Israeli man has been missing for 5 days after disappearing in Berlin
An Israeli man visiting Germany has been missing since last Thursday, with his family saying they haven’t been able to contact him since.
Yaniv Avraham, 36, flew to Berlin last Wednesday. He updated his family that he had landed, checked in to his hotel, and according to data from Google was at a train station in the city the following morning at 6:15 a.m. when he disappeared without a trace.
On Sunday he was scheduled to travel to London, which he didn’t. His family, from the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, tells the Ynet website he normally calls them once a day when he’s abroad.
“Something happened there at the train station,” says his father, Herzl. “We are very concerned because we have heard lately about all sorts of anti-Semitic incidents in Poland and also in Berlin.”
At the family’s request, Israel’s diplomatic missions in Western Europe have contacted local police forces and asked them to look for Avraham.
According to Ynet, Avraham’s family have in the last 24 hours given an indication as to the country where he might be. The Foreign Ministry and insurance companies in that unspecified country are reportedly coordinating efforts to locate him.
יניב אברהם בן 35 תושב מעלה אדומים נעדר בברלין מיום רביעי. משרד החוץ מעורב בעניין, המשפחה הגישה תלונה במשטרה והיא מבקשת את עזרת הציבור. pic.twitter.com/MYV65p4waQ
— vered pelman (@VeredPelman) April 23, 2019
India to observe US sanctions on Iranian oil
India says it will buy crude oil from other major oil producing countries in view of the United States’ decision this week to end waivers that allowed it to buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions.
External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar says the Indian government will continue to work with partner nations, including the United States, to find ways to protect India’s energy and economic security interests.
India bought 23.6 million tons of Iranian oil in the financial year ending in March 2019.
In November, the US granted a six-month waiver to India and seven other countries to continue importing oil from Iran. Washington decided to eliminate all Iranian oil revenue that it says funds destabilizing activity throughout the Middle East and beyond.
At least 45 children killed in Sri Lanka attacks: UN
At least 45 children were among the more than 320 people killed in suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, the United Nations says.
“The total now is 45 children who died,” UNICEF spokesman Christophe Boulierac tells reporters in Geneva.
He adds that the toll from the Sunday attacks could rise as many other minors “are wounded and are now fighting for their lives in intensive care units across the country.”
UNICEF has confirmed that 27 children were killed and another 10 injured in the attack at St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo.
In the eastern city of Batticaloa, 13 children were killed, including an 18-month-old baby, UNICEF says.
Those 40 children who lost their lives in the two cities were Sri Lankan nationals, while UNICEF has confirmed that another five children of foreign nationality were also killed.
Boulierac is not immediately able to provide details on where the non-Sri Lankan children died.
Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, who was on vacation in Sri Lanka with his family at the weekend, lost three of his four children in the attack, a spokesman for his clothing retail group Bestseller has said.
Twenty children have also been admitted to hospitals following the attack in Colombo, including four who were in intensive care.
Sri Lanka has named the local Islamist group, National Thowheeth Jama’ath, as the chief suspect, for the violence that has sparked local and international outrage.
Islamic State group claims Sri Lanka attacks
The Islamic State group claims a series of bombings that killed more than 320 people in Sri Lanka.
“Those that carried out the attack that targeted members of the US-led coalition and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday are Islamic State group fighters,” says a statement released by IS propaganda agency Amaq.
