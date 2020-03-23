‘Black flag’ protesters arrive at Knesset, call for Edelstein’s resignation

“Black flag” anti-government protesters arrive outside the Knesset with their convoy of cars, calling on Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to resign after he closed down the parliament last week.

The Knesset will convene today despite the caretaker government’s opposition, with members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc of supporters saying it will boycott the deliberations.

Edelstein is expected to be replaced, and Knesset committees to be formed.