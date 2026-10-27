B’Yachad: Man removing party signs in Tiberias attacks activist who tried to stop him

Former premier Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad says a man tearing down party signs attacked one of its activists in Tiberias who tried to stop him.

Footage shared by the party shows the man tearing down banners of B’Yachad, Yisrael Beytenu and Yashar and shoving the activist as she yells at him to stop. The two can be heard hurling obscenities at each other.

A complaint has been filed to police, B’Yachad says.

טבריה: קריעת שלטי בחירות של מפלגת ביחד – בראשות בנט. pic.twitter.com/MTD0gPiOkr — זירת החדשות (@ZiratNews) October 27, 2026