CDC nixes claim virus can spread as aerosol, days after adding it

The Center for Disease Control has quietly removed a note on its website saying coronavirus can be transmitted as an aerosol, a few days after adding the guideline.

An official tells the Washington Post the info “does not reflect our current state of knowledge.”

No further details are immediately available on the reversal.

The guideline that was removed stated: “There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet.”