Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Ceiling collapses in Tel Aviv building under renovation, trapping worker

25 January 2022, 2:07 pm Edit

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says a ceiling has collapsed in a building currently under renovation in Tel Aviv, with an employee trapped in the rubble.

MDA says medics are trying to rescue the worker at the scene in the city’s Zrubavel Street.

