Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Central Elections Committee says over 95% of polling stations reported opening
The Central Elections Committee says more than 95 percent of polling stations have reported that they have opened around the country.
While there may be a few delays in the opening of stations, the fact that some stations haven’t reported in does not necessarily mean that they have yet to open, it says.
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