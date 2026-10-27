Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Central Elections Committee says over 95% of polling stations reported opening

Today, 8:00 am
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The Central Elections Committee says more than 95 percent of polling stations have reported that they have opened around the country.

While there may be a few delays in the opening of stations, the fact that some stations haven’t reported in does not necessarily mean that they have yet to open, it says.

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