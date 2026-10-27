Shas leader Deri votes in Jerusalem, warns of ‘danger to Judaism’

Ultra-Orthodox Shas party leader Aryeh Deri casts his vote in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem, issuing an alarmist warning that high turnout among Arab and left-wing voters threatens Judaism, as he urges his supporters to head to the polls.

“There is a real struggle here over Judaism, over the Torah, and above all, over obedience to Torah authority,” Deri says. “I ask everyone, without exception, to go out and vote immediately. This is truly a situation in which Judaism is in danger. All the great Torah sages are weeping and pleading.”

Deri goes on to warn of expected high turnout among left-wing and Arab voters, portraying their participation in the election as a threat to Judaism.

“There are expectations of very high voter turnout in left-wing strongholds and in the Arab sector. Tens of thousands have come from abroad to vote, bring down the government and harm the Torah,” he claims.

The rhetoric echoes a familiar campaign tactic employed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political allies, who have repeatedly sought to mobilize right-wing voters by stoking fears of Arab voter turnout and the prospect of a left-wing government supported by Arab parties.

Deri earlier this month declared that Shas will not join or support the next government unless it passes legislation preserving sweeping military service exemptions for Haredi yeshiva students.

The declaration follows a similar ultimatum from United Torah Judaism, the other major Haredi party, with which Shas signed a surplus-vote agreement ahead of today’s election.

אריה דרעי מצביע (צילום: יעקב כהן) pic.twitter.com/DLtBOHuSey — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) October 27, 2026