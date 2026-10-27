Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Police investigating after Yashar billboard set on fire in Dimona
Police are investigating after a Yashar party billboard was set on fire at the entrance to the southern city of Dimona overnight.
אלמונים הציתו הלילה שלט של גדי איזנקוט בכניסה לעיר דימונה. המשטרה חוקרת ופועלת להתחקות אחר זהות החשודים ולעצור אותם pic.twitter.com/XXQw58UZPt
— ilana curiel (@ilanacuriel) October 27, 2026
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