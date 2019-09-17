Channel 13 corrects: Likud’s cameras outside Arab polls can’t recognize faces

Channel 13’s reporter Akiva Novick faced withering criticism after reporting Likud’s installation of dozens of “face-recognizing” cameras outside Arab polling stations.

Some social media users noted he was pushing a story leaked to him by Likud itself, which was allegedly attempting yet again to suppress Arab turnout by frightening Arab Israelis away from the polls.

He responds on Twitter with the clarification: “‘Face recognition’ — Likud means it will watch the video afterwards and mark down faces. This isn’t some amazing technology.”

In clarifying, he seems to reveal that he did indeed get the information from Likud itself.