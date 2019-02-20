Civilians evacuated from last Islamic State holdout in Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly offered the Jewish Home party two ministerial posts if it would run on a joint ticket with the extremist right-wing Otzma Yehudit faction as part of his efforts to ensure that minor right-wing parties come together ahead of national elections.

Senior Jewish Home officials told Channel 13 that in addition to the housing and education ministries, the prime minister promised the party two seats on the high-level security cabinet.

Netanyahu reportedly canceled his trip to Moscow today to oversee mergers in his right-wing camp before a tomorrow’s deadline to submit party lists for the upcoming April election.