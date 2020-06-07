Committee quickly rejects 1,600 objections to so-called Norwegian Law

The Knesset’s Constitution Law and Justice Committee dismisses 1,600 objections filed against a bill allowing ministers to give up their positions as Knesset members in order to enable a different member of their party slate to take their spot in parliament.

The bill, which passed its first reading last week, is being prepared for second and third readings, after which it will become law. It was agreed by the Likud and Blue and White parties as part of their coalition agreement.

Opposition lawmakers have strongly condemned the bill, saying the unity government needs it because it has allowed the creation of so many cabinet positions under the coalition deal that it does not have enough manpower left to sit in parliament as lawmakers.

The right-wing Yamina opposition party originally filed some 6,000 objections, but withdrew about 5,500 of them today.

Of the remaining 2,000 objections, 1,600 were rejected and the committee will meet again later this week to discuss the rest.