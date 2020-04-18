Coronavirus death toll climbs to 164

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Israel currently stands at 164, the Health Ministry reports.

The total number of confirmed cases is 13,265, up 283 over the past 24 hours.

The number of serious cases is down 2.4% to 164, while the number of patients on ventilators is down 7.4% to 113. The number of hospitalized patients is 586.

The number of patients who have recovered is 3,456.