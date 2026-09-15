Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Costs rose again for Israelis last month, driven by gas and flights, data shows

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 7:11 pm
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

Fuel prices displayed at a gas station in Tel Aviv, April 9, 2026. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)
Fuel prices displayed at a gas station in Tel Aviv, April 9, 2026. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

Consumer prices increased in August, with Israelis facing higher costs for a range of goods and services, driven by a rise in fuel prices and a seasonal spike in airfares and travel costs, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics shows.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI) — a measure of inflation that tracks the average cost of household goods — rose by 0.7%, after increasing 0.3% in July. The August figure compared with analysts’ expectations for a spike of 0.7% to 0.9%.

The August data takes annual inflation over the past 12 months to 1.5%. Inflation remains well within the government’s target range of between 1% and 3%.

In August, notable increases were seen in the costs of fresh vegetables, which rose 2.9%, transportation rose 2.7%, and culture and entertainment increased by 2%, according to the bureau. Travel costs, including flights within Israel and abroad, rose at a faster rate, by 9%; while prices of hotel stays jumped 12%. Car fuel costs increased 7.2%.

These were offset somewhat by declines in the costs of fresh fruit, which fell 2%, as clothing fell by 0.8%, and food prices (not including vegetables and fruit) were down 0.5%.

In the real estate market, rents in lease renewals rose 2.6%, and rents in new leases soared 4.4%.

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