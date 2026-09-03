Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Data shows Gulf shipping traffic via Hormuz below 10-day average

By Reuters Today, 7:57 am Edit
Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz, as viewed from a rocky shoreline near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, May 1, 2026. (AP/Fatima Shbair)
Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz, as viewed from a rocky shoreline near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, May 1, 2026. (AP/Fatima Shbair)

Six commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, down from 11 a day earlier and well below the 10-day average of around 13, preliminary shipping data shows.

The vessels included two very large gas carriers, two long range tankers, one Supramax tanker and one Panamax tanker, Kpler data shows as of 0405 GMT.

The number of vessels transiting the waterway could change as some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage.

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