The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Murder charges filed against Palestinian who fatally stabbed rabbi
A murder indictment is filed against a West Bank Palestinian man for stabbing to death Rabbi Shai Ohayon in the central city of Petah Tikva last month.
Prosecutors file indictments at the Lod District Court of murder under aggravated circumstances against Khalil Abd al-Khaliq Dweikat, 46, from the village of Rujeeb in the northern West Bank. He is also accused of “unlawful possession of a knife in the circumstances of an act of terrorism.”
Court papers say that Dweikat confessed the crime to investigators. Throughout his investigation, the defendant did not “show any empathy, remorse, or regret for the victim or his family,” prosecutors note.
Ohayon was a 39-year-old father of four.
Days after school year opens, 172 students, 62 teachers get COVID-19
The Education Ministry says 172 students and 62 teachers have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the school year last week, according to the Walla news site.
Another 4,360 students and 720 teachers are in quarantine.
Shin Bet says it foiled Hamas bombing by Arab Israeli
The Shin Bet security agency says it foiled a Hamas bombing attack at Bilu Junction in central Israel.
It says an Arab Israeli man, Mahmoud Miqdad, 30, was arrested on August 15 over the plot. Miqdad, the son of a Bedouin Israeli mother and Gazan father, was able to travel freely between Israel and Gaza and was recruited by Hamas to carry out terror attacks against Israelis, it says.
In late 2019, Miqdad agreed to carry out an attack. The Shin Bet says he then gathered intelligence for Hamas — including handing over information on the location of the Iron Dome anti-missile batteries — and scouted for a target. In recent months, he was also trained in Gaza in bombmaking.
He began assembling the bomb in June and chose his target — a bus stop at the Bilu Junction, it says.
He was arrested before making the attempt and will be charged today over the security offenses.
Nine of his family members, including his brother, have also been arrested over their possible involvement.
