Death toll in Albania quake rises to 13

The Muslim Council of Britain releases a statement standing with the country’s chief rabbi after he criticized the Labour party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn ahead of next month’s general election.

Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis accused Corbyn of allowing the “poison” of anti-Semitism to take root in his party.

But the council also warns of Islamophobia in the rival Conservative Party headed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“British Muslims… will listen to the Chief Rabbi and agree on the importance of voting with their conscience,” the statement says.