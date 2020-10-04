Doctor set to give Trump health update

US President Donald Trump’s doctors are set to brief the public on his condition after he spent a second night hospitalized with COVID-19.

Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, and the rest of his medical team are expected to provide an update on Trump’s treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The briefing is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. (local time).

Yesterday’s briefing featured mixed messages, as Conley painted a rosy picture of the president’s health, only to see White House chief of staff Mark Meadows later say officials were very concerned with the president’s condition before he was hospitalized.

A small group of Trump supporters has gathered outside the hospital, some waving large blue Trump flags and others holding smaller American flags and Trump-Pence reelection signs. The song “God Bless the U.S.A.” plays in the background, occasionally interrupted by the supportive honking of a car horn, as the group waves the flags and paces back-and-forth outside the entrance to the military installation. A much larger group gathered last night cheering for the president.

— AP