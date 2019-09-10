Dorian death toll rises to 50 in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — The government in the Bahamas says the death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to at least 50.

Authorities say they expect to find more bodies as they search through debris in devastated areas of the northern Bahamas.

Members of the Gainesville, Florida, fire department found five bodies Monday in the destroyed neighborhood known as The Mudd, the Bahamas’ largest Haitian immigrant community.

Dorian is blamed for at least seven other deaths in the Southeast US and Puerto Rico.

