The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s Eurovision song contest finals.
Douze must-reads: ToI’s Eurovision highlights, while we wait for the real action
With less than two hours to go before the final gets under way, here are 12 must-reads from ToI’s Eurovision coverage this past year.
1. Where it all began: Israel’s Netta Barzilai wins Eurovision song contest
2. Netta’s celebratory press conference: Eurovision winner Barzilai jubilant: ‘How great we got to change Israel’s image’
3. Our 2018 winner’s personal story: ‘A one-woman band’: How Israel’s Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai rose to fame
4. Roger Waters et al try to spoil the show: 140 artists, 6 of them Israeli, urge boycott of Eurovision if hosted by Israel
5. So what do we think of Israel’s 2019 entry? Like a ‘memorial’ lament: Israel’s Eurovision pick doesn’t quite bring it ‘Home’
6. The taxi drivers get ready: Tel Aviv taxi drivers brush up on English ahead of Eurovision
7. Rehearsing as rockets from Gaza rain down nearby: Eurovision entrants rehearse in Tel Aviv as rockets rain on south
8. Israel’s four winners share their secrets of success: Past winners get mystical when sharing the secret of Israel’s Eurovision success
9. The first semifinal: Tel Aviv Eurovision semifinal soars on glitz and stilts, with politics sidelined
10. Amerivision? Eurovision, the kitsch song extravaganza, may be coming to America
11. Shalva wows the world: The real winners of 2nd Eurovision semifinal? Shalva Band wows the world
12. Kutiman’s 3-minute Eurovision history: WATCH: The 63-year-history of Eurovision in three minutes
Police ask public to avoid Eurovision Village due to overcrowding
Police in Tel Aviv are asking the public to keep away from the Eurovision Village due to the large crowds gathered to watch the song competition finals.
According to Channel 12 news, more than 100,000 fans gathered at the Village in Charles Clore Park to watch the semifinals last night, and estimated that even more are there tonight.
The adjacent Herbert Samuel Esplanade is closed to vehicles in both directions. Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.
Eurovision final expected to draw 200 million viewers
An estimated 200 million viewers worldwide, more than the Super Bowl, are expected to tune in tonight to watch the 26 finalists belt out their tunes to be crowned the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest.
Thousands of fans will watch the final on giant screens outside the venue and at the Eurovision Village in downtown Tel Aviv.
Dutch, Australian contestants bookies’ favorite for 2019 Eurovision
The Netherlands and Australia are the bookmakers’ favorites going into tonight’s Eurovision song contest finals.
Dutch contestant Duncan Laurence — whose chances of winning are close to even — hopes to end a 44-year drought for the Netherlands in the long-running spectacle, when he sits at the piano to sing his power ballad “Arcade.”
He came out as bisexual in 2016 and has called for tolerance and understanding, saying his love of music provided a refuge during a difficult upbringing as a “mini-Harry Potter lookalike.”
Despite only coming into the competition in the last few years, Australia is ranked as the second strongest contender, with odds on the Eurovision site giving it an 11 percent chance of winning.
Dressed in an extravagant white dress, Kate Miller-Heidke’s version of “Zero Gravity” appears likely to propel her to stardom far beyond her country’s own borders.
Eurovision final snarling traffic in downtown Tel Aviv
Residents and visitors in downtown Tel Aviv are facing huge traffic jams this afternoon, as the city gears up for the Eurovision final later this evening.
Herbert Samuel Esplanade is gridlocked for vehicles traveling in both directions, and the areas adjacent to Charles Clore Park, home of the Eurovision Village, is also blocked to most traffic.
Police said all of the parking garages in and around the Eurovision Village are at capacity, and have started to direct traffic in the area.
