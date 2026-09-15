Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US tour was not his decision

Pop star Ed Sheeran says dropping American rapper Macklemore from his US tour was not Sheeran’s decision but that of the tour’s promoter, even as Sheeran distinguished his political approach from Macklemore’s.
Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran’s US tour after he sparked controversy by calling out “Free Palestine” from the stage and singing an anti-Israel protest song during a September 4 concert in New Jersey.
“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision; it was not mine,” Sheeran says on Instagram.
Messina Touring Group, promoter of the US leg of Sheeran’s Loop Tour, told Rolling Stone that venue owners on upcoming US tour dates notified the promoters they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore in the lineup.
Macklemore has long been an outspoken pro-Palestinian activist.
Sheeran says he respects Macklemore’s “strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes” but that his own approach is to not use his “professional platform for politics.”
Sheeran says venues for upcoming tour dates warned they would pull the shows over Macklemore. He writes that he tried to resolve the situation but was unsuccessful, leading to the cancellation of Macklemore’s appearances.
Sheeran writes, “I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy. There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated.”
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